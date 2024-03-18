Eamonn Dennis enters the transfer portal

In a message posted to social media on the first day of spring camp, Michigan Wolverines special teams ace Eamonn Dennis has entered the transfer portal. He will have two years of eligibility remaining at his next school.

THANK YOU MICHIGAN pic.twitter.com/k3RiywecXi — Eamonn Dennis (@E_Dennis5) March 18, 2024

A member of Michigan’s 2020 class as a three-star out of the state of Massachusetts, Dennis never recorded a reception while a part of the offense, but did rack up three tackles combined from 2021-22 while on defense.

Dennis made most of his noise in Ann Arbor on special teams. He was named Special Teams Player of the Week during the 2022 season for his performances in the Colorado State and Ohio State games. He appeared in 29 games as a Wolverine.

Maize n Brew wishes Dennis well at his next college football home.