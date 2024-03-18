2024 four-star forward Khani Rooths decommits from Michigan

It’s a sour day for Michigan basketball fans. Less than an hour after sophomore guard Dug McDaniel hit the transfer portal, the Michigan Wolverines lost another big piece to their 2024 team, four-star forward, Khani Rooths.

BREAKING: 2024 Top-30 recruit Khani Rooths has decommitted from Michigan, he tells @On3Recruits.



The 6-8 small forward says he will continue to consider the Wolverines with his recruitment now back open.



The school parted ways with Juwan Howard on Friday.



Story:… pic.twitter.com/D53SJNm2bA — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 18, 2024

Rooths was a big-time commitment for Juwan Howard and his staff, standing at 6-foot-8 and among the best forwards in the country out of IMG Academy. The four-star committed to the Wolverines back in November, but did not sign his National Letter of Intent.

While damning, the move does not come as a surprise given that Howard was let go from the team. Just three days ago, Rooths told 247Sports, “I’m still gathering thoughts on everything. I found out right at the end of practice so I’m still thinking on it. I only spoke with coach Saddi and a couple of the players. I’m still going through all the options, talking with my mom and I’m going to talk to more people tonight to get more advice.”

Despite reopening his recruitment, Rooths did tell On3 he will still consider Michigan moving forward. However, at the end of the day, he believed decommitting was the best thing for him.

Rooths was one of three recruits Howard was planning on bringing into the fold in 2024, and so far he is the first to open his recruitment back up. The Wolverines still have three-star guard Durral Brooks and four-star guard Christian Anderson committed to the class.

Rooths ultimately committed to Michigan over Florida State and Georgia, but he also received offers from Maryland, Miami, Mississippi State, and Virginia Tech. Look for some of these teams to get back involved with Rooths.