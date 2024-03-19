Recruiting Roundup: Four-star from Ohio, five-star in 2026 class react to Tony Alford being hired at Michigan

Sherrone Moore’s move to hire Tony Alford as Mike Hart’s replacement is already having a positive affect on the recruiting trail for the Michigan Wolverines. In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will highlight a couple prospects who have interest in being coached by Alford at U-M, as well as a four-star wide receiver setting his official visit to Ann Arbor.

Four-star Ohio RB interest has been ‘sparked’ by Alford hire

One of Michigan’s top running back targets in the 2025 class — even before Alford was hired — is four-star Marquise Davis. The 6-foot, 190-pounder from Cleveland, Ohio is a top-200 overall prospect and one of the best running backs in the class.

Following the Alford news, Davis spoke with The Michigan Insider’s Brice Marich ($) and expressed some excitement.

“I support it and happy for him,” Davis said. “We are pretty close and I think he is a good person overall. Real dedicated with his craft and approach to things.

“Sparked my interest a bit.”

Davis — who also holds offers from Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida, Kentucky, Wisconsin, USC and more — is planning on taking some spring trips. It’s unclear exactly when, but he does plan on visiting Michigan in the near future. Additionally, he also plans on taking visits to Ohio State, Tennessee, Penn State and USC.

Davis is ranked No. 7 in the state of Ohio, No. 13 at the running back position and No. 172 overall, per 247Sports’ composite.

2026 five-star RB hoping for U-M offer

Alford being hired has even had an impact on the 2026 class, as five-star running back Savion Hiter was being heavily recruited by him when he was at OSU. The 5-foot-11, 182-pounder is from Woodberry Forest, Virginia, and was giving the Buckeyes a hard look when Alford was their running backs coach.

Now that Alford is in Ann Arbor, it appears Michigan may be able to make a big move here given Hiter’s relationship with Alford.

“No doubt, Michigan has always been on my radar,” Hiter told TMI’s Marich ($). “Blake Corum is from Virginia, too, so I aspire to be a successful back like him with a program like Michigan. Coach Alford and I have already built a relationship, so hopefully that will continue.”

Oddly enough, Michigan had yet to offer Hiter a scholarship. Now that Alford is with the Wolverines, that seems very likely to happen. And if that does, Hiter said it would be a, “Dream come true.”

Hiter is ranked No. 1 in the state of Virginia, No. 1 at the running back position and No. 15 overall on 247Sports’ composite. He holds offers from Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Penn State, Texas, Tennessee and more.

Four-star Texas WR maps out official visits

One of Ron Bellamy’s top targets in the 2025 class is four-star wideout Taz Williams Jr. In a recent Recruiting Roundup, we mentioned Williams planning an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor for April 7. Now, he has his entire official visit schedule set in stone.

According to On3’s Chad Simmons, Williams will make his official visit to Michigan the weekend of June 21. Before that trip, though, he will take official visits to USC (May 17-19), Ohio State (May 31-June 2), Texas A&M (June 6-8) and Alabama (June 14-16).

“With the coaching change, I see Michigan’s offense changing,” Williams said. “I’ve been talking with Michigan for a while. With the o-line coach becoming the head coach and the quarterbacks coach becoming the offensive coordinator, they’re going to let people know that they’re going to throw the ball and air it out a little more.”

Following his official visits, Williams said he is hoping to make a commitment sometime in the month of July.

At 5-foot-11 and 181 pounds, Williams is the No. 32 ranked wide receiver, the No. 40 player in the state of Texas and No. 266 overall, according to 247Sports’ composite. He had 80 catches for 1,251 yards and 14 touchdowns as a junior at Red Oak High School last fall.