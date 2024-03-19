Reacts Survey: Which position group are you most curious about for Michigan football this spring?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Monday was the beginning of spring practice for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines. With plenty of roster turnover from last season — especially on offense — there are a handful of questions surrounding this team at this stage.

For this week’s Reacts Survey, I’m curious to hear from Michigan fans on what position group they are most curious about this spring. Is it quarterback? There’s a battle going on between Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, Jack Tuttle, Davis Warren and Jadyn Davis. Or how about the offensive line? The Wolverines have to replace six players from last year, so we are going to see an entirely new offensive line this fall.

Other options to choose from include running back, linebacker and cornerback.

Additionally, it seems like an inevitability that J.J. McCarthy will be the first Wolverine taken in the 2024 NFL Draft. But who will be second?

Vote below and let us know what you voted for in the comments section!