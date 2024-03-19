20 stats that tell the story of the 2023-24 Michigan men’s basketball season

One of the worst seasons in modern Michigan men’s basketball history is over, as the Wolverines finished with an 8-24 record and a 3-17 Big Ten record, finishing in last place by four games.

This has already been a busy offseason for the program, as head coach Juwan Howard was fired, guards Dug McDaniel and George Washington III have entered the transfer portal, and 2024 four-star forward Khani Rooths has decommitted.

We’ve covered the failures of the 2023-24 season extensively, and to tie a bow on that putrid campaign, here are 20 stats that tell the story of the season.

All stats are courtesy of NCAA.com, Sports Reference and KenPom. It’s important to note that not every DI team played the same amount of games when factoring in conference tournaments. Michigan played 32 games, counting the Big Ten Tournament.

-The Michigan football team won the same amount of games in the 2024 calendar year as the Michigan men’s basketball team (2).

-The Wolverines broke the program record for losses in a single season. They also posted their fewest conference wins since going 2-12 in the 1966-67 season.

-Michigan got blown out on a fairly regular basis, with nine of the 24 losses being by 15 points or more.

-While they didn’t play as many close games as they have in recent seasons, the Wolverines did not fare well in close games, posting a 2-6 record in games decided by six points or less.

-The Wolverines posted a turnover margin of -3.4, meaning they turned over the ball about 3.4 times more on average than their opponent per game. That margin ranked 336th out of 351 qualifying teams.

-Michigan averaged 12.9 turnovers per game, a mark that’s 284th in the country and last in the Big Ten.

-The Wolverines allowed opponents to score 79.0 points per game, which is 327th in the country (AKA 24th-worst) and last in the Big Ten.

-Looking at KenPom, the Wolverines ranked 93rd out of 362 qualifying teams in adjusted offensive efficiency (defined as points scored per 100 possessions adjusted for opponent) at 110.5. The average is 106.1, so the Wolverines were well above the average team by advanced offensive statistics.

-The Wolverines ranked 182nd out of 362 qualifying teams in adjusted defensive efficiency (defined as points allowed per 100 possessions adjusted for opponent) at 106.7. The average is 106.1, so the Wolverines were slightly below average in this category, relative to the rest of college basketball.

-Opposing teams killed the Wolverines inside the three-point arc. Opponents shot 54.1 percent on two-pointers this past season, a mark that’s 40th-worst in the country and ranks 13 out of 14 Big Ten teams.

-Opposing teams also made their threes against the Wolverines. Teams playing Michigan made 36.1 percent of their threes, a mark that’s 318th out of 362 teams (the nation’s average was 33.8 percent). That percentage increase may not seems like a lot, but it adds up over the course of a 32-game season. Bad defensive rotations and poor close-outs gave opposing teams a lot of open threes.

-Michigan was one of the worst teams in the country when it came to creating turnovers. The Wolverines ranked 341st out of 362 teams in turnover percentage (estimate of turnovers per 100 plays) at 13.7 percent (average was 17.1). They were also eighth-worst in the country in steal percentage per 100 plays (6.0 percent, average was 9.40).

-Michigan was reliant on three-pointers for points, pretty much to a fault — 32.8 percent of their points came from beyond the arc, more than two percentage points than the average. They shot relatively well from three on the season, but if they weren’t making threes, they struggled to score points consistently.

Some positive stats

-Michigan made 35.9 percent of its threes this season, which was 67th in the country.

-Out of 2,258 qualifying players, Will Tschetter was 75th in the country in offensive rating (125.5). It helped that Tschetter played limited minutes off the bench (17.9 minutes per game), but he was pretty effective in those minutes. Additionally, Tschetter made 62.5 percent of his two-point attempts (119th).

-Tarris Reed Jr. posted a free throw rate of 51.9, a mark that was 128th in the country. Per KenPom, this stat “measures a player’s ability to get the line relative to how often he attempts to score.” Reed got a lot of his points at the free throw line, and improved dramatically in his sophomore season (58.6 percent) to his freshman season (40.0), even with Reed taking more free throws (1.9 attempts per game to 3.5).

-Reed posted an offensive rebounding percentage of 11.1 percent, which is 147th out of more than 2,000 players. This is the percentage of possible offensive rebounds a player gets on misses when they are on the floor.

-Michigan had two players who ranked in the top-500 in three-point percentage: Terrrance Williams II (39.7 percent, ranked 221) and Dug McDaniel (36.8 percent, ranked 468).

Conclusion

The advanced stats following the 2023-24 season align with what Michigan fans watched this past season: while the Wolverines shot the three-ball well and had some role players and starters that had clear strengths, Michigan couldn’t get stops and couldn’t take care of the ball. Their inability to play good defense, high turnover margin, and inconsistent offense ultimately led to the 8-24 season.