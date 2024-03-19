Michigan big man Tarris Reed Jr. enters the transfer portal

The dominoes continue to fall for the Michigan Wolverines. Four days after head coach Juwan Howard was fired, Tarris Reed Jr. has entered the transfer portal, as confirmed by a Michigan spokesperson Tuesday morning.

Reed also posted this message on an Instagram story:

First, I want to express my deepest gratitude to the Lord for His guidance and wisdom throughout my journey. His presence has been a constant source of joy. Thank you to Michigan basketball, the University, and the entire Michigan community. Your support has been impactful beyond measure. To Coach Howard, I extend my sincerest gratitude for your relentless dedication to my development, both on and off the court. To my teammates, I am forever thankful for the memories created, camaraderie shared and support given over the past two years. To the supporting staff, thank you for your steadfast commitment. Your tireless efforts have not gone unnoticed. After much prayer and contemplation, l’ve decided to enter the transfer portal. This choice has not been easy, but it’s a necessary step towards my growth. Ecclesiastes 7:8 - “Better is the ending than the beginning” - resonates with me, reminding me that the end of one chapter marks the beginning of a new journey. l appreciate all your love and support. Forever proud to be a Michigan Man! #GoBlue Tarris Reed

Reed is the third Wolverine to enter the portal following Howard’s firing, joining guard Dug McDaniel and guard George Washington III.

Although Reed did not meet the high expectations that were set for him before the season, he still served as a critical piece for Michigan given its lack of depth at the center position. Reed started 31 of the 32 games this season, doubling his minutes from his freshman season (12.6 to 26.5 per game), averaging nine points and 7.2 rebounds per game.

Reed came into his sophomore year as the sole guy at the 5 since Hunter Dickinson left for Kansas last offseason. At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, Reed started the season shooting at a very high clip — 62.2 percent from the floor — but struggled to keep his percentage up for the back half of the season where he lowered his shooting percentage to 51.9 percent. He did, however, gravely increase his free throw percentage from 40 percent to 58.6 percent throughout the season.

Nonetheless, his presence on the floor will be badly missed and the Wolverines will need to find one or two centers in the portal, in addition to any other holes that appear over the next few weeks.

Stick with Maize n Brew as the offseason continues for the men’s basketball program.