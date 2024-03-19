 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Profile: Jaylen Harrell’s clutch moments against Ohio State matter

Harrell could be relied upon when games were on the line.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 01 CFP Semifinal - Rose Bowl Game - Alabama vs Michigan Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Michigan’s had excellent pass rushers in recent years, and Jaylen Harrell was one of them.

Harrell appeared in 46 games at Michigan with 31 starts. Harrell’s most productive season came in 2023 when he started 15 games, making 31 tackles, a team-high 9.0 for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks.

NFL Combine Results

  • Height: 6’ 4”
  • Weight: 250
  • Vertical Jump: 37”
  • Broad Jump: 9’ 10”

Strengths

  • Can win with speed
  • Plays with enough power
  • Solid spin move
  • A smart football player who often points out what the offense is doing

Weaknesses

  • May need to at a good 15 pounds of muscle to consistently compete against big NFL offensive tackles
  • Average lateral quickness

Do Your Homework

Harrell sets the edge

Harrell’s pressure on Kyle McCord creates Rod Moore’s game-sealing interception against Ohio State

Harrell faring well at the Senior Bowl

Conclusion

Harrell had a relentless motor throughout his Michigan career, packs a punch when he tackles, and was a big reason why Michigan won a national championship. Harrell played well against Ohio State and other top-tier teams and could be relied upon in the moments that mattered most.

Harrell will have to add to his pass-rush repertoire to see consistent playing time in the NFL and he’ll also need to bulk up some more as well, which is something he must already be doing. Harrell was listed at 242 last year at Michigan but weighed 250 at the NFL Combine. Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, for example, is an inch shorter than Harrell at 6-foot-3 but weighs 269. Harrell will (ideally) need to get into the 260s himself.

Although he won’t be perceived as a starter right out of the gate, Harrell does present long-term upside if a team is patient with him and he rotates into games sparingly. Expect Harrell to go somewhere in the fifth or sixth round.

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Maize n Brew Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Wolverines news from Maize n Brew