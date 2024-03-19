NFL Draft Profile: Jaylen Harrell’s clutch moments against Ohio State matter

Michigan’s had excellent pass rushers in recent years, and Jaylen Harrell was one of them.

Harrell appeared in 46 games at Michigan with 31 starts. Harrell’s most productive season came in 2023 when he started 15 games, making 31 tackles, a team-high 9.0 for loss and a team-high 6.5 sacks.

NFL Combine Results

Height: 6’ 4”

Weight: 250

Vertical Jump: 37”

Broad Jump: 9’ 10”

Strengths

Can win with speed

Plays with enough power

Solid spin move

A smart football player who often points out what the offense is doing

Weaknesses

May need to at a good 15 pounds of muscle to consistently compete against big NFL offensive tackles

Average lateral quickness

Do Your Homework

Harrell sets the edge

Jaylen Harrell is gonna wreck dudes next year pic.twitter.com/nboD8IVRkd — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) January 18, 2022

Harrell’s pressure on Kyle McCord creates Rod Moore’s game-sealing interception against Ohio State

Jaylen Harrell stunts inside and knocks over Donovan Jackson to get to Kyle McCord. That impacts the throw and results in the game-sealing INT by Rod Moore: pic.twitter.com/6BPfcjzQ1N — Alejandro Zúñiga (@ByAZuniga) November 26, 2023

Harrell faring well at the Senior Bowl

Michigan EDGE Jaylen Harrell with the straight arm to beat Arizona’s Jordan Morgan.



Harrell has been dominant in team drills. Meets Michael Hall Jr. at the QB! pic.twitter.com/kX3NupOMP8 — Blaine Grisak (@bgrisakTST) February 1, 2024

Conclusion

Harrell had a relentless motor throughout his Michigan career, packs a punch when he tackles, and was a big reason why Michigan won a national championship. Harrell played well against Ohio State and other top-tier teams and could be relied upon in the moments that mattered most.

Harrell will have to add to his pass-rush repertoire to see consistent playing time in the NFL and he’ll also need to bulk up some more as well, which is something he must already be doing. Harrell was listed at 242 last year at Michigan but weighed 250 at the NFL Combine. Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Khalil Mack, for example, is an inch shorter than Harrell at 6-foot-3 but weighs 269. Harrell will (ideally) need to get into the 260s himself.

Although he won’t be perceived as a starter right out of the gate, Harrell does present long-term upside if a team is patient with him and he rotates into games sparingly. Expect Harrell to go somewhere in the fifth or sixth round.