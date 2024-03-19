Michigan’s Gavin Brindley wins Big Ten Player of the Year

On Tuesday, several of the Big Ten Conference’s postseason awards for the 2023-24 men’s ice hockey season were announced, and several Wolverines were included. Perhaps the most notable award to be given out though, was for Michigan’s sophomore forward Gavin Brindley, who was named the Big Ten Player of the Year.

Brindley has been stellar for Michigan all season after being selected by the Columbus Blue Jackets in the second round of the 2023 NHL Draft. Brindley led the Big Ten in goals scored with 24 this year, and also came in third in assists (27) and second in points (51) in 36 games played.

Interestingly enough, Brindley ranked behind only his teammates in both assists and points. Seamus Casey and Rutger McGroarty ranked first and second in assists, respectively, while McGroarty led the conference in points. The trio of Brindley, Casey, and McGroarty were also named as first-team All-Big Ten selections for their efforts this year.

Gavin Brindley, Seamus Casey and Rutger McGroarty are first-team All-Big Ten, making up HALF of the first team!#GoBlue〽️ #Deserved pic.twitter.com/KIpULMLME9 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) March 19, 2024

Additionally, junior forward Dylan Duke was named as a second-team All-Big Ten selection, while forwards Frank Nazar and T.J. Hughes were named as honorable mentions. Forward Garrett Schifsky was also named to the conference’s All-Freshman team after scoring 16 goals this season, good for eighth in the Big Ten.

The Michigan hockey team has been on a bit of a tear recently, winning four games in a row as part of the Big Ten tournament and will be back in action on Saturday, March 23rd, as the Wolverines will look to defeat Michigan State in the Big Ten Championship.