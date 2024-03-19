Forward Youssef Khayat to enter transfer portal

After two seasons with the Michigan Wolverines, forward Youssef Khayat is entering the transfer portal, as first reported by college hoops recruiting website Verbal Commits.

The Lebanese forward committed to the Wolverines late in the 2022 cycle, pledging to play for Michigan in late June of that year. He played relatively well for Limoges CSP in France’s U21 program, and also traveled with Lebanon’s senior national team, along with representing his country in last summer’s FIBA Asia Cup.

Khayat played limited minutes across two seasons with the Wolverines. Khayat often played in garbage time, averaging 1.4 points per game in 26 total games (6.1 minutes per game). While he did hit a few threes, he struggled to adjust to the speed of college basketball, particularly on the offensive end.

It’s already been a busy offseason for the Michigan Wolverines, who are expecting to undergo a complete roster transformation after the firing of head coach Juwan Howard. Khayat is the fourth player to enter the transfer portal for the Wolverines, along with guards Dug McDaniel and George Washington III and center Tarris Reed Jr.

As of the evening of Tuesday, March 19, the Wolverines only have four scholarship players with eligibility left on the roster — guard Nimari Burnett, and forwards Terrance Williams II, Will Tschetter and Jace Howard.

It’s fair to expect more movement on Michigan’s roster, considering the whirlwind of news since the transfer portal opened. Stay with Maize n Brew for the latest updates.