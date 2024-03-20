NFL Draft Profile: Braiden McGregor’s athleticism and speed make him a force in the backfield, but there’s more to his game

Braiden McGregor is coming off a standout season statistically. He started all 15 games as an edge rusher for Michigan, posting 26 tackles during the championship run. Additionally, his nine tackles-for-loss tied for the team’s lead.

McGregor also picked up an All-Big Ten selection in 2023 as an honorable mention for the coaches and media. During his career, he appeared in 38 games with 18 starts.

The Basics

Height: 6-foot-5

Weight: 257 pounds

Arm: 33’ 1/8”

Hand: 10”

Strengths

Quick and athletic; when he gets in the backfield, chances are he will make the tackle.

He consistently gets his hands up to knock down passes.

Always looking for ways to make a play.

Had one of his best defensive performances in the Rose Bowl against Alabama, picking up two sacks/tackles for loss.

Weaknesses

Ability to shed blocks quickly and consistently against better offensive line play.

Most of his standout highlights came early in Michigan’s schedule against weaker Big Ten teams or non-conference opponents.

He dealt with an injury early in his collegiate career.

Projections

McGregor benefits from having played well in the Rose Bowl against Alabama. This game highlighted his ability to quickly get to the quarterback. He’s lethal once he gets in the backfield, but McGregor struggled to shed blocks against teams like Penn State. That could be cause for concern for some NFL teams.

McGregor is always looking for ways to make a play. This stood out early in the season, especially against Minnesota. He has his eyes on the quarterback and regularly makes a play on the ball.

One major thing working against McGregor in this year’s NFL Draft is the other names on the board. Dallas Turner (Alabama), Chop Robinson (Penn State) and Adisa Isaac (Penn State) are all names Michigan fans likely remember, not to mention McGregor’s former teammate Jaylen Harrell. That’s likely one of the reasons why McGregor is projected to go in the later rounds of this year’s draft.