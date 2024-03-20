The five best moments of Juwan Howard’s coaching tenure at Michigan

The Juwan Howard head coaching era came to an end last week, after the Michigan Wolverines missed the NCAA Tournament for a second consecutive season and posted a program record for losses (8-24 record).

While it was an ugly ending on and off the court, it’s important to remember there were some objectively great moments in Juwan Howard’s tenure, including more than a few tournament wins, an impressive individual accolade and an emotional home victory this past season in front of some old friends.

Here are the five best moments of the Howard era, in chronological order.

Howard dances with players after beating two top-10 teams, winning 2019 Battle 4 Atlantis

Howard’s coaching era got off to an impressive start, with the Wolverines winning their first seven games in 2019-2020, including winning the Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Wolverines beat Iowa State, No. 6 UNC and No. 8 Gonzaga over the course of three days to secure the title in the in-season tournament.

The fanbase was incredibly pleased with Howard at this point, who celebrated winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by dancing with his players.

Juwan’s energy following Michigan victories was pretty contagious.

Sadly the Wolverines — along with the rest of the college basketball world — didn’t participate in March Madness after the postseason was canceled due to COVID-19.

Howard wins AP Coach of the Year in 2021

Howard followed up a 19-12 opening season with what ended up being the best season of his coaching campaign, leading the Wolverines to a 23-5 record and winning Associated Press Coach of the Year.

Michigan was ranked in the AP Poll for 15 of the 17 weeks of that season, opening the season ranked No. 25 and climbing as high as No. 2 before finishing the season No. 4.

The Associated Press was not the only media group to recognize Michigan’s success in 2020-2021, as Howard was also named the top coach by Sporting News, and the Coach of the Year by the United States Basketball Writers Association.

Howard leads Michigan to Elite Eight in 2021

After that successful regular season, the Wolverines entered the NCAA Tournament as a 1-seed in the East Region. It was the third time the Wolverines had earned a 1-seed and the first season since 1993.

Howard helped lead Michigan to three wins, with the Wolverines beating 16-seed Texas Southern, 8-seed LSU and 4-seed Florida State en route to the Elite Eight, where the Wolverines lost a rock fight to 11-seed UCLA, 51-49.

Even though he didn’t recruit most of the players on that team, to make it that far in the tournament in Howard’s second season at the helm — and his first NCAA Tournament as a coach — was quite impressive.

Howard guides Michigan to Sweet Sixteen after upset win over Michigan State

The 2021-22 season was not nearly as successful as the previous year, with the Wolverines losing key pieces in Franz Wagner and Isaiah Livers to the NBA Draft.

Michigan started the season ranked sixth in the preseason AP Poll before falling out of the poll for the rest of the season after Week 4. The Wolverines couldn’t string together win streaks often enough, alternating between wins and losses from Feb. 10 all the way through the Big Ten Tournament.

The Wolverines were firmly on the bubble and barely got into the tournament as an 11-seed. Howard still led them to two tournament wins, with upset victories over 6-seed Colorado State and 3-seed Tennessee before falling to Villanova in the Sweet Sixteen.

When looking back at Howard’s coaching career, this tournament may have been his most impressive coaching achievement; winning in March Madness is hard enough, let alone as an underdog.

As The Wolverine’s Clayton Sayfie pointed out, Howard won more NCAA Tournament games than any other Big Ten coach during his tenure.

Howard beats Ohio State with Fab Five in attendance

While there were hardly any positive takeaways from the 2023-24 season, one home victory stands out ahead of the rest.

One of Howard’s last wins came on Martin Luther King Jr. Day against Ohio State, with the Wolverines winning, 73-65.

In a vaccum, the win is not all that impressive, being that Ohio State also missed the tournament and fired head coach Chris Holtmann less than a month after that loss. The victory will still be remembered, though, for the people in attendance.

The rest of the Fab Five was there to watch their former teammate lead Michigan to victory. Per longtime Michigan sports writer Larry Lage, it was the first time every member of the Fab Five has been at the Crisler Center together since their playing days.

The Fab Five is in the building pic.twitter.com/Rw9yHjwurZ — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) January 15, 2024

The Fab Five, celebrating the win and posing together for a photo. Hang the damn banners. pic.twitter.com/bYStn0DzEV — Kellen Voss (@Kellen__Voss) January 15, 2024

Howard getting the chance to celebrate that victory with his college teammates is easily one of the top moments of the 2023-24 season. You could tell how much it meant to him when he got emotional speaking about those teammates in the postgame presser.

“I’m still on an emotional high, just to see my brothers to show up on a day so special when you need them the most,” Howard said after that win. “When you have a team that’s been fighting so hard like our team and coming up short, game after game, and sometimes having doubt that creeps into your mind because you have those human emotions, but to see a group of brothers that have put on a jersey before and have been through tough times. To see them walk in that door and uplift that group the way they inspired them with their presence, it was special to see. And it was special to be apart of it.”

