Report: Michigan adding former Ravens OLB for a defensive support staff role

First reported by 247Sports, Sherrone Moore and the Michigan Wolverines are set to add yet another coach to their staff — former Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Pernell McPhee.

Selected in the fifth-round of the 2011 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State, McPhee had a pretty solid NFL career that spanned 11 seasons and three different teams. Throughout his pro career, McPhee compiled 260 tackles, 38 sacks, six forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception and 16 pass breakups. He also won the Super Bowl once as a member of the Ravens when they defeated Jim Harbaugh and the San Francisco 49ers.

McPhee has obvious ties to Michigan’s defensive coaching staff, as he was coached by new Michigan defensive coordinator Wink Martindale during his time with the Ravens.

Additionally, 247Sports also reported that, “Coaches that have been around McPhee view (McPhee) as someone with the characteristics and makeup to be a fast riser in the coaching world and to eventually become a head coach.”

If that’s the case, this is a great starting point for McPhee, who will get to rise the ranks of the coaching world by starting out at the University of Michigan — not a bad gig, eh?

It’s unclear how many support staff roles Moore plans to hire this offseason, but he’s already made a handful of hires as a first-year head coach. Moore is also bringing in former Louisiana quality control coach Lionel Stokes to be a defensive analyst, as well as former Ravens and New York Giants defensive assistant Kevin Wilkins to also be a defensive analyst, just to name a couple.