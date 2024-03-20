Sherrone Moore made a big splash last month when he was able to lure former Tennessee linebackers coach Brian Jean-Mary back to Ann Arbor on a two-year deal. Jean-Mary returns to helm his former position group, as well as coordinate the team’s run defense.

The Wolverines’ linebacker unit played a crucial role during the team’s championship run throughout the 2023-24 season. Key players in this group included Junior Colson, Michael Barrett and Ernest Hausmann, each of whom contributed significantly to the team’s success.

Fast-forward to a world where Colson and Barrett have moved on to the NFL, coach Jean-Mary remains enthused by what he’s seen out of Michigan’s LB room this offseason — starting with Ernest Hausmann.

“Ernest has been great, from the first time I had the chance to sit down and speak with him,” Jean-Mary said on the ‘In The Trenches’ podcast with Jon Jansen. “Just to learn his background … I try to tell kids about my background, tell them I’m an open book. And Ernest, you could almost look at him as the third starter from last year. He played a ton, which shows you the respect level and what they thought of him from the previous staff. With Colson and Barrett both having moved on to rest their NFL pedigree, the Michigan defense will look to fill a massive leadership hole in the middle of the defense. So far, the Wolverines’ newest linebackers coach has loved what he’s seen from the former Nebraska transfer.

“And he’s taken a big leadership role so far this season. I think he understands how much Mike Barrett and Junior Colson did here last year, and I think he wants to continue that leadership aspect. He also understands how much production we lost. So, he’s been the main guy that’s been grabbing some of these younger and inexperienced guys and trying to get them up to speed on what the standard is to play defense here at Michigan.”

A big priority for the Wolverines this offseason was bringing in a LB transfer that could contribute right away to help slow the bleed from the loss of two multi-year starters. Enter Jaishawn Barham, a former four-star recruit who’s accounted for 95 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 7 sacks during his two years at Maryland.

“The big thing with Jaishawn, obviously, is [he’s] just a high-level athlete, high-level player, was one of the best linebackers in the country coming out of high school out of the DMV area,” Jean-Mary said. “We actually recruited him at my previous place [Tennessee]. Just the experience coming in, we have actual game tape that shows how high of a level that he can play at.”

After the departure of Jim Harbaugh in late January, many felt it possible that some of the Wolverines’ earlier transfer portal commitments might be in jeopardy. According to Jean-Mary, Barham’s desire to be ‘immersed’ within the culture of the Michigan defense is really what fueled his decision to come to Ann Arbor in the first place.

“I think the biggest thing with Jaishawn and what you can respect — he does come in with some Big Ten stripes, but you wouldn’t know that with him walking in the building. He wants to immerse himself in this Michigan culture and wants to be a part of the Michigan defense. I think with that mentality, I expect him to have a great year and be even more productive wearing the maize and blue.”

With the triumvirate of Barrett, Colson, and Hausmann reliably running the show in 2023 it may have been difficult to see the depth at the linebacker position, but not for Jean-Mary. The Michigan assistant also took a little time to rave about the potential of two of the Wolverines’ most notable rotational pieces: Jimmy Rolder and Jaydon Hood.

“Those guys are great examples of the culture that has been built here, where you have to work for everything that you get; everything is earned. They’ve been unbelievable,” Jean-Mary said. “Jimmy Rolder played and has gotten some good snaps. He’s played in some games last year. I think he’s got a chance to be a very, very productive player. I’ve liked what I’ve seen from him. And we have another veteran in the room in Jaydon Hood, who’s patiently waited his time,” Jean-Mary continued. “He’s got a chance to really help us next year, because he does have the experience and he’s been in some critical situations in some games, too. Those two guys [Rolder and Hood] are some of the older guys that played a little bit last year.”

While not highly utilized on the defense in 2023, Christian Boivin and Micah Pollard garnered a ton of snaps on both special teams and in garbage time for the Wolverines. Many will recall that Boivin had a blocked punt against Maryland that resulted in a safety for the Wolverines.

“Really excited about some of the younger kids,” Jean Mary noted. “I think Christian Boivin is a guy that is a high-level special teams guy that I think is going to carve his niche in that linebacker room.

“And then another guy that I think the fans will be excited about and showed some flashes, just has to be more consistent, is Micah Pollard. He’s a great athlete, still trying to learn the linebacker position, but you can see some of the growth just off of the tape and what I’ve seen these last couple weeks of watching him run around and being in meetings with him.”

Jean-Mary is also excited about the potential of some of Michigan’s younger backers — including some of the newest to the system in Semaj Bridgeman, Jason Hewlett, Cole Sullivan, and Jeremiah Beasley.

“And then I’ve been remiss if I didn’t say some of the guys who haven’t played and are kind of newer to the program in Semaj Bridgeman and Jason Hewlett — two young guys that are very, very active, very athletic. We’re going to throw them in the fire and see how they react this spring,” Jean-Mary said. “And then we have two mid-years that I think have the chance to be really, really good in Cole Sullivan and Jeremiah Beasley. So, we have a good group. I always try not to miss anybody.”

Jean-Mary was the linebackers coach for the Wolverines in 2020 but took the same position with the Tennessee Volunteers following that forgettable 2020 season. When asked what led to his decision to leave Knoxville and join Sherrone Moore in Ann Arbor, Jean-Mary offered rave reviews for the University of Michigan, as well as its new head coach.

“It was a tough decision to leave Tennessee, but I tell everybody there’s a reason Michigan is Michigan. It’s the best of the best. Getting the opportunity to come back and coach with coach Moore, who I have so much respect for, and the program as a whole was too good an opportunity to turn down.”