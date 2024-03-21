Brian Jean-Mary brings a deep history of recruiting and production to Ann Arbor

The full-sweep turnover of the coaching staff on the defensive side of the ball was a surprise after Sherrone Moore took over as the head coach of the Michigan Wolverines. However, Michigan went right back to a coach that Jim Harbaugh had a lot of trust in back in 2020 with the Wolverines when they re-hired Brian Jean-Mary.

The 48-year-old has been an assistant coach since 2000 when he became a Strength and Conditioning GA at Louisville. But, his first full-time role was on a one-year stint at North Alabama where he coached the secondary in 2003. The team went 13-2, won its conference championship, and allowed just 14.1 points per game.

From there, Jean-Mary became the linebackers coach at Georgia Tech. In five of his six seasons as the Yellow Jackets’ coach, the team finished in the top 30 in run defense and scoring defense in the country. The defense led the nation in sacks in 2007, and the team won the ACC Championship in 2009. Georgia Tech also boasted a top-15 recruiting class in his tenure, something that has not been close to being replicated in Atlanta since.

Jean-Mary took a promotion at Louisville as the assistant head coach and linebackers coach for the Cardinals in 2010 under head coach Charlie Strong. They went from 4-8 the year prior to four-consecutive bowl game appearances and two Big East Championships. While there, Jean-Mary coached (now former) Michigan defensive line coach Greg Scruggs and had an up-and-coming grad assistant, Sherrone Moore, on the staff too. The team had three finishes in the country’s top 20 in scoring defense, including the No. 2 overall defense in 2013.

Strong took the job in Texas the next season, and Jean-Mary followed him, continuing to coach linebackers, but transitioning to recruiting coordinator for the program. In his first full season in the role, the Longhorns brought in the No. 10 class in the country with now-Cincinnati Bengals and former five-star outside linebacker Malik Harrison being the crown jewel. The next season, they had the No. 7 class despite consecutive .500 or worse seasons from the Longhorns. Jean-Mary, however, developed four All-Big 12 linebackers and an All-American in Jordan Hicks.

When Texas dismissed Strong after the 2016 season, he went to USF and offered Jean-Mary his first defensive coordinator role. In their first season coaching the Bulls, the unit finished in the top 25 in sacks per game, forced turnovers, and interceptions. They also were the best statistical defense in the American Conference en route to a 10-2 season and a Birmingham Bowl victory over Texas Tech.

In 2020, the Michigan Wolverines hired Jean-Mary as linebackers coach, helping Josh Ross, Michael Barrett, and Cam McGrone operate as a strong unit in a COVID-shortened season. He was also the lead recruiter for four-star linebackers Jaydon Hood and Junior Colson.

Once Don Brown was fired by Jim Harbaugh, Jean-Mary decided to take the same job at Tennessee, despite Harbaugh’s efforts to keep him in Ann Arbor. The Volunteers were the No. 1 team in the College Football Playoff rankings in 2022 after upsetting Alabama. He had a hand in recruiting seven four-star linebackers to Tennessee in his three seasons with the program.

Now, Jean-Mary is back at Michigan and already hitting the recruiting trail hard, drawing interest from Tarvos Alford, the No. 7 linebacker in the 2025 class. Three-star backer Luke Metz, a Georgia product, also said that Michigan was likely in his “top two or three” after a visit this past weekend.

This doesn’t come as a surprise to Moore, who expects Jean-Mary to continue his history of impressive recruiting for a second stint in Ann Arbor. “Brian is an outstanding recruiter and developer of players,” said the Michigan head coach. “I am really excited to have him lead our linebacking corps. He is familiar with our program and university and will jump right back in and make a major contribution to our team and program.”