Recruiting Roundup: Four-star in-state OL has two spring visits planned

In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll cover a top-250 offensive line target with multiple spring visits set, and a linebacker target expanding on his recent Michigan visit.

Let’s get right into it.

Top-250 four-star in-state OL target has two spring visits planned

In-state offensive lineman Avery Gach has been connected to Michigan for a while now. He visited for the Purdue game and was also impressed by how Michigan played in the victories over Penn State and Ohio State.

The 2025 four-star told Brice Marich with The Michigan Insider ($) that he plans to visit Michigan multiple times this spring, including later this week.

“I’m going this Friday (April 5th) with my mom and then Sunday on April 7th with my whole family and coaches,” Gach said. “(I’m hoping to learn more about) the strength and conditioning coach, seeing how coach Newsome coaches and how coach Moore runs the team.”

Newsome visited the Franklin, Michigan, native right after he got hired as Michigan’s offensive line coach.

Steve Lorenz of The Michigan Insider logged a Crystal Ball prediction for Gach to wind up playing with the Wolverines. Gach feels like a shoo-in to commit to Michigan given how often he has already visited. The fact that he plans to be in Ann Arbor twice this weekend alone is an excellent sign.

Gach holds other offers from Ohio State, Michigan State, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Notre Dame, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC and more. On the 247Sports composite, Gach is rated as the 226th-best player in the 2025 class, along with the 13th-best interior offensive lineman and the second-best recruit from Michigan.

Top-450 LB target expands on recent Michigan visit

Earlier this month, Michigan made an offer to Luke Metz, a top-450 three-star linebacker who plays high school ball at Mill Creek in Georgia.

Metz was also offered by new linebacker coach Brian Jean-Mary when he was coaching at Tennessee, so Michigan pursuing him is a no-brainer. Metz made his first trip to Michigan recently, telling TMI’s Marich ($) that Jean-Mary wasn’t the only coach he met on the visit.

“The visit was awesome,” Metz said. “I really liked watching their walk thru and talking to the coaches. I love coach Wink and coach BJ. They are awesome coaches. They were telling me they needed me and not wanted me!”

Metz, who is rated as a top-50 linebacker on the 247Sports composite, said that the culture at Michigan is “something special,” despite all the turnover on the coaching staff. The Wolverines are coming off a national championship that was won by a very tight-knit group of players.

He also told The Michigan Insider that he plans to visit Alabama and Ole Miss later this month, but Michigan still appears to be high on his list.

“Top two or three easy,” Metz said.

Metz is committing to his future school on March 24, so this one will be wrapped up by the end of the week. There is one Crystal Ball in each for Ole Miss and Alabama, but Michigan at least gave him something to think about.