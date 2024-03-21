Out of the Blue: Discussing Juwan Howard’s legacy after his firing

Juwan Howard is out as head coach following an 8-24 regular season and an internal probe at the University of Michigan. Howard leaves after the worst season in Michigan history, but undoubtedly leaves a more complicated legacy.

After a week of upheaval for the Michigan men’s basketball program, Kellen Voss and Jared Stormer dissect what led up to the firing of Howard, the fallout, and who might be available as replacements. They discuss a few names you should know, and also discuss the slim possibility of a John Beilein return.

