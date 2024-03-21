Michigan DL coach Greg Scruggs resigns following OWI arrest

Greg Scruggs was announced as Michigan’s new defensive line coach on March 8, and now just a couple of weeks later, he is no longer with the program.

Scruggs resigned from his position on Thursday morning.

“I just received notice that Greg Scruggs has resigned his position, effective immediately,” Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore said in a statement provided on Thursday morning. “I am unable to comment further as this is a University matter.”

According to the police report, which was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act by Maize n Brew, Scruggs had his hazard lights on at E. Williams Street and S. Fifth Ave. around 2:15 a.m. when he was stopped by Ann Arbor police. He informed the officer he had been at the Chop House in downtown Ann Arbor and had two drinks. He later went to the Pretzel Bell, where he stated he had zero drinks.

After failing multiple sobriety tests, Scruggs was arrested and taken to the police station. He initially refused to take a breathalyzer test, but eventually took one at 3:45 a.m. and blew a 0.16. He blew a second time just five minutes later and it was even higher at 0.17. That is twice the legal limit in the state of Michigan (0.08).

At the end of the day, Scruggs was arrested for OWI (operating a vehicle while intoxicated). Following his arrest, Michigan suspended him indefinitely, but now we know how the story ends — in resignation.

Spring practices for the football team started this week and this is an unwelcomed distraction. Michigan will aim to hire a new d-line coach as soon as possible and we’ll update you every step of the way as that process unfolds.