Sherrone Moore details Michigan’s QB competition

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore spoke to the media on Thursday afternoon about a variety of topics, one of them was the quarterback competition with spring practices underway.

“I love where they’re at right now,” Moore said. “Love the mentality and the competitive nature. How they’re all getting after it, they’re all complementing each other. They’re competing at a high level so we’re just super excited and it’s great to go against our defense, the best defense in the country”

Moore went on to talk about five of Michigan’s quarterbacks. Here’s what he had to say about the QB room.

Moore on Jack Tuttle

“Jack, ‘Uncle Jack’ they call him. A guy that’s played a lot of football. Got a great arm, great ability, can run, can be a dual-threat guy but he’s also very cerebral in the pocket. So a guy that can do that for you — he’s been very impressive, everything he’s done in the past. Excited for him.”

Moore on Alex Orji

“Obviously a freak athlete. The ability for him to be a game-changer with the ball in his hand, running the football is what he really has a different element from the other guys as we’ve seen in the past. But it’s not like he can’t throw. He can and he’s throwing pretty well as we’ve gone through the springtime.”

Moore on Jayden Denegal

“Taller, more of a pocket guy. Has the ability to move and run but more of a pocket passer.”

Moore on Davis Warren

“Kind of has a little bit of a mix of all of them as well. A little bit smaller in stature, but very cerebral with a very good arm.”

Moore on Jadyn Davis

“The young freshman, very excited about him. He’s picked up stuff super fast. But you never know with a freshman so you’ll see, but he has all the ability. Excited for him. He’s kind of a mix of all of it, he can do a little bit of everything.”

The quotes listed above are in the exact order Moore mentioned each quarterback. Although that isn’t indicative of the current depth chart, it is fair to assume that Jack Tuttle and Alex Orji are the favorites at the moment. Tuttle was the backup to J.J. McCarthy last season and Orji was utilized as a runner in key moments against teams such as Ohio State and Alabama. However, a lot can change between now and the start of the season.