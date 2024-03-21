 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

NFL Draft Profile: Junior Colson’s hard-hitting prowess will boost stock

Colson has the physicality and speed to have a long NFL career.

By Trevor Woods
/ new
Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan Photo by Ryan Kang/Getty Images

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson appeared in 43 games during his collegiate career with 36 starts. Colson led Michigan in tackles the past two seasons with 101 in 2022 and 95 in 2023.

Colson also came up big this past season against Michigan’s toughest opponents — he led the team with 11 tackles versus Ohio State and led Michigan with 10 tackles against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Basics

Height: 6-2

Weight: 238

Age; 21

Strengths

  • Hard hitter
  • Relentless pursuit sideline-to-sideline
  • Great communicator
  • Savvy in zone coverage
  • Is like a locomotive coming at you downhill. Comes with steam and force
  • Rarely misses tackles

Weaknesses

  • Cannot be expected to cover fast receivers laterally on shallow crossers
  • Struggles in man coverage from time to time
  • Hesitates on zone runs
  • Can improve shedding blocks

Do Your Homework

Colson with a bull rush

Great awareness by Colson underneath

Colson flys downhill in coverage

Colson gives up a touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr.

Conclusion

Colson does a lot of things at a very high level and would be a steal in the third or fourth round. He rarely misses tackles, he hits extremely hard, and he’s incredibly strong and tough. He has football smarts in zone coverage and has a good knack at diagnosing plays presnap. However, he must improve diagnosing zone runes and his overall abilities in man coverage, especially laterally where there are times he does not keep his feet moving and a speedy receiver leaves him in the dust. Colson’s a great teammate and will be willing to do whatever it takes to get better at the next level. There are elements to his game that are still raw, but you can’t coach heart and hustle, which Colson has a lot of. He is willing to fly to the football and hit with authority, and what coach doesn’t love that?

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Maize n Brew Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Wolverines news from Maize n Brew