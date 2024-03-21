NFL Draft Profile: Junior Colson’s hard-hitting prowess will boost stock

Michigan linebacker Junior Colson appeared in 43 games during his collegiate career with 36 starts. Colson led Michigan in tackles the past two seasons with 101 in 2022 and 95 in 2023.

Colson also came up big this past season against Michigan’s toughest opponents — he led the team with 11 tackles versus Ohio State and led Michigan with 10 tackles against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

The Basics

Height: 6-2

Weight: 238

Age; 21

Strengths

Hard hitter

Relentless pursuit sideline-to-sideline

Great communicator

Savvy in zone coverage

Is like a locomotive coming at you downhill. Comes with steam and force

Rarely misses tackles

Weaknesses

Cannot be expected to cover fast receivers laterally on shallow crossers

Struggles in man coverage from time to time

Hesitates on zone runs

Can improve shedding blocks

Do Your Homework

Colson with a bull rush

This season, I want to see more Junior Colson using whole guys to tackle opposing quarterbacks



This season, I want to see more Junior Colson using whole guys to tackle opposing quarterbacks

Great awareness by Colson underneath

The Packers need linebacker help. Let's take a look at 10 potential targets in the 2024 NFL Draft, including Michigan's Junior Colson.

Colson flys downhill in coverage

Top Prospect Watch



Michigan's Junior Colson stands out as one of the elite linebackers in this draft class.



A projected second-round pick, his 6'2", 238 lb frame combined with an IGA Score™ of 97.7, underscores his exceptional talent and readiness for the NFL.



Colson's… pic.twitter.com/kv8c9D4uUo — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) March 16, 2024

Colson gives up a touchdown to Marvin Harrison Jr.

MARVIN HARRISON JR. TOUCHDOWN



MARVIN HARRISON JR. TOUCHDOWN

Ohio State makes it a one-score game

Conclusion

Colson does a lot of things at a very high level and would be a steal in the third or fourth round. He rarely misses tackles, he hits extremely hard, and he’s incredibly strong and tough. He has football smarts in zone coverage and has a good knack at diagnosing plays presnap. However, he must improve diagnosing zone runes and his overall abilities in man coverage, especially laterally where there are times he does not keep his feet moving and a speedy receiver leaves him in the dust. Colson’s a great teammate and will be willing to do whatever it takes to get better at the next level. There are elements to his game that are still raw, but you can’t coach heart and hustle, which Colson has a lot of. He is willing to fly to the football and hit with authority, and what coach doesn’t love that?