Sherrone Moore emphasizes ‘all hands on deck’ approach to coaching the defensive line following Greg Scruggs’ resignation

Drama has seemingly been following the Michigan Wolverines recently, even this offseason.

After most of Sherrone Moore’s assistant coaching staff departed at the same time as Jim Harbaugh, Moore set out to find replacements at every position. It wasn’t the easiest search, as Moore had to deal with replacing coaches who had committed to the program, coaches who left late in the cycle, and now the resignation from defensive line coach Greg Scruggs not even a week following his arrest for OWI.

Once again, Moore must go back to the drawing board and find a replacement for Scruggs in the middle of spring ball.

“We’ll move swiftly, but carefully, and do what we need to do to get that to happen, but we have a collective unit coaching the d-line and (I am) super happy with these past couple of days while that was going on,” Moore told the media on Thursday. “So the whole different staff will be all hands on deck as we all are, coaching every position, so (I’m) looking forward to keeping it moving.”

The sudden departure of Scruggs has thrown another curveball at the program. But in the immediate term, the staff is rallying together to fill the void with an emphasis on collective effort and leveraging the strengths of the current team.

“I think it’s life as a head coach, you’re gonna deal with ups and downs and things are gonna happen,” Moore said. “So you got to be able to improvise and adjust and ready to do that. Right now, we’re just working through it. Coach Wink is definitely helping with that. And we’ll work through the logistics of the analyst piece as we go through.”

The departure of key assistant coaches to the NFL such as Jesse Minter, Jay Harbaugh and Steve Clinkscale adds another layer of complexity to the situation. In addition, Moore had to find a quick replacement for Steven Adegoke, who initially planned to join Michigan as its defensive backs coach but decided to stay in the NFL with the Houston Texans. Moore also had to replace long-time running backs coach Mike Hart, whose departure was announced on March 8.

However, Moore views these transitions through a positive lens, emphasizing growth and opportunity.

“It’s hard not to want to go with that man (Jim Harbaugh), Moore said. “He’s special in every way, special human, special coach. So you get it and obviously the opportunity to coach in the NFL so those things happen. So you always prepare for that and I wish them all nothing but luck and love. I talk to them all so I am happy for them and their opportunity. It just creates another opportunity for somebody else here.”

The departure of Scruggs, while presenting immediate logistical challenges, also offers an opportunity for the Wolverines to showcase their resilience and adaptability yet again. How Moore and his team navigate this period will not only impact their performance this spring, but could also set the tone for the team’s culture and ethos moving forward.

As Michigan adapts to these changes, its ability to maintain continuity in coaching quality, while leveraging such transitions as opportunities for renewal, will be key factors in sustaining the program’s competitiveness and appeal to both coaches and players alike.