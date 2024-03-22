Survey results: Most fans interested in this Michigan football position group this spring

With spring football underway in Ann Arbor, our main question in this week’s Reacts Survey centered around the 2024 Michigan Wolverines. Sherrone Moore is leading the charge now, and there are plenty of question marks surrounding the team following many departures to the NFL Draft.

This week, we asked you which position group you are most interested in this spring. The results are in, and to nobody’s surprise, a whopping 68 percent of respondents chose the quarterback position, followed by the offensive line with 27 percent, cornerback with three percent, and running backs with two percent.

Additionally, we asked which Wolverine you believe will be the first to be drafted this spring following McCarthy, given he will be the first. Most voters — 47 percent, to be exact — believe defensive lineman Kris Jenkins will be the second Wolverine off the board, followed by linebacker Junior Colson (23 percent), wide receiver Roman Wilson (19 percent) and running back Blake Corum (11 percent).

Which way did you vote this week? Let us know down in the comments, and thanks as always for participating!

