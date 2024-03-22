Michigan loses to Eastern Michigan, heads to Penn State for three-game weekend series

After dropping two out of three games to San Diego last weekend, the Michigan baseball team stayed close to home for a midweek contest in Ypsilanti against Eastern Michigan on Tuesday afternoon.

Junior pitcher Ricky Kidd got the start on the mound for the Wolverines, and Eastern Michigan saw him well in the first inning, connecting for two home runs to go up 2-0 early. The Eagles would tack on another solo homer in the second inning to go up 3-0.

Michigan battled back in the top of the third, as Mack Timbrook drove in a run on a groundout and Mitch Voit hit a two-run homer to tie the score at 3-3.

In the middle innings, Eastern Michigan’s offense really got rolling. The Eagles scored four runs in the bottom of the fourth and cashed in with another solo homer in the fifth inning to go up 8-3. Joe Longo would drive in a run for the Wolverines in the sixth inning to make it 8-4.

With the game in hand at this point, Eastern Michigan scored another run in the sixth and five more in the seventh to go up, 14-4. Those runs would lead to the game being called in the seventh inning due to the 10-run rule, sending Michigan to 7-14 overall on the early season.

This weekend gives Michigan a chance to turn the tide of its early season struggles. Although the Wolverines are on the road, they get the chance to finally do some damage in the Big Ten, facing off against Penn State for three games to open up conference play.

The Nittany Lions have been solid thus far and come into this series at 11-7. Penn State comes into the series after taking two of three last weekend against UMass Lowell and losing its midweek game against St. Bonaventure. Penn State also has an impressive pair of wins against Stanford on its resume so far this season.

Penn State’s ace pitcher is Travis Luensmann, who won his last outing against UMass Lowell by surrendering just two hits and one earned run. His 4.94 ERA is soured by a bad start earlier this month against Davidson, but he will bring his best stuff to the table against Michigan on Friday night.

The hottest bat in the lineup for Penn State currently belongs to catcher J.T. Marr. He went 8-for-14 in last weekend’s series against UMass Lowell, and is currently sporting a .453 batting average and 1.021 OPS. Adam Cecere and Grant Norris represent the biggest power threats for the Nittany Lions, leading the team with five and four home runs, respectively.

Here’s a look at some information you need to keep up with this weekend’s action at Lubrano Park in State College.

Game 1

Friday, March 22, 5:30 p.m.

Watch: B1G+

Game 2

Saturday, March 23, 2 p.m.

Watch: B1G+

Game 3

Sunday, March 24, 1 p.m.

Watch: B1G+