Zak Zinter says he feels ‘90 percent’ and will be ready by NFL training camp

An NFL prospect’s worst nightmare is getting injured right before the draft process. We have seen it before; whether it was Jake Butt, Jaylon Smith, Myles Jack or Jeffrey Simmons, highly-touted prospects fell in the draft because of a late-season injury.

This year’s candidate for the most likely player to be selected later than projected is none other than Michigan Wolverines guard Zak Zinter.

Zinter started 42 games at guard, including four as a true freshman in 2020. In that time, Zinter has won two Joe Moore Awards for the nation’s best offensive line, a second-team All-Big Ten selection in 2021, two consensus first-team All-Big Ten selections by the coaches and media in 2022 and 2023, and one unanimous first-team All-American his senior season. He was also a captain for the 2023 season, as voted by his teammates.

The everyday right guard was projected to be an early Day 2 selection, but things took a turn against Ohio State on Nov. 25. Zinter broke his tibia and fibula in the Wolverines’ 30-24 win over the Buckeyes and saw his season come to an end before Michigan went on to win the National Championship.

Less than four months later, however, Zinter is doing better than expected.

“I’m feeling really good,” Zinter said at Michigan’s Pro Day on Friday. “I am in no pain, can move around great, jogging kind of the same as last time. Another month or so I should be clear to do everything. I did nothing today, but I was out there moving around, showing them I’m healing up.

“I’m cleared to do everything right now. So my leg looks about 90 percent healed they said at the (NFL) combine, so I’m clear to do everything. It’s more just getting the strength back, getting the muscles back, my calf, my quad, hammy just all that kind of stuff firing again, but it’s been going excellent.”

While Zinter’s injury forced him to miss out on the drills at the NFL Combine and Pro Day, he has still been able to impress scouts with his knowledge of the game and his character during the interview process. Even better, he says his injury could have been much worse.

“I mean, it really is not gonna impact me as long as they’re seeing me healing, moving around,” Zinter said. “I mean, it’s no ligaments and ankle or the knee. It is just bone healing. So I mean, it’s a pretty simple injury even though it looks kind of gross, you know? I mean, simple injury when it comes down to it, so definitely not the worst case in terms of facts. I mean, the only thing is just showing them that I am moving. If it didn’t happen, I mean, obviously, maybe you’re drafted higher or whatnot, but that’s out of my control. Shit happens.”

While he was not able to workout for NFL scouts, Zinter said he is planning on showcasing his skills in a video for NFL teams in a few weeks, still before the draft, to give himself more time to rehab before he puts on a show.

“I’m doing everything I can do — football stuff right now, I’m not at the level to where I’d want to perform in front of a bunch of coaches right now,” Zinter said. “So the plan is to make a video for them and send it out there in a month or so. Before the draft, probably early April.”

The best thing Zinter has going for himself is his on-the-field tape. There is no denying what he brings to the trenches as a four-year starter, captain, award winner and letterman. The question will be what team is willing to take a chance on him. But with no prior injuries before 2023, and his one injury recovering quickly, Zinter looks to be in line to still get drafted in the top-100.

“I think my tape shows it for itself,” Zinter said. “I mean, started as a freshman here, I’ve had four great years of football and didn’t go my way towards the end of the season, but I mean, just my knowledge of the game, personality, good guy. But I mean, I know a lot about football, too, so getting in there, watching film with them, being able to show them that I’m a smart guy as well.”