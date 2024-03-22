J.J. McCarthy gets cosmic about the pressures of being NFL franchise QB

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy had a throwing session at Michigan’s pro day on Friday in front of an abundance of personnel from various NFL teams.

As the draft process has unfolded, McCarthy has gone back to his roots and is keeping things simple — he’s trying to have fun.

McCarthy was known to draw a smiley face on his hand before every game, and at his pro day, he wore a smiley face shirt.

“This is something that I bring back to when I was playing in high school and just having fun and playing with the boys and going out there with little worries at all,” McCarthy told the media. “With all this added pressure that comes with being a franchise quarterback and being drafted and all that, brings me back to the roots of this is just a game at the end of the day.”

McCarthy finished his explanation with an existential and cosmic perspective about where he’s currently at in life.

“You zoom out on planet Earth and you look down, all this pressure that you’re feeling really isn’t there,” McCarthy said. “Being able to go back to that moment, realize it’s just a game, go out there and have fun and that’s when I’ll do my best.”

McCarthy’s best has been plenty good enough because he continues to ascend up draft boards and all indications are now pointing to him being a lock to be drafted in the top five picks.

McCarthy practices meditation and mediates before every game, his thoughts about zooming out on Earth and seeing the micro and macro of the universe are nothing new for him. McCarthy’s always been philosophical.

“I try to make sure that I’m only giving off that positive energy and only giving off a positive aura, and I feel like that just kind of roots me and keeps me grounded in that every single day,” McCarthy told Maize n Brew in 2022. “Making sure I’m committing to that lifestyle. It’s benefited my life in so many ways more than football.”

McCarthy’s zen mindset should continue to enrich his life on and off the field for years to come.