Five years ago, John Beilein unexpectedly left the Michigan Wolverines — a program he more or less resurrected from rock bottom — to pursue his dream of coaching in the NBA. This was a shock to a school that was coming off three-straight Sweet Sixteens and had reached the National Championship Game twice in the past seven years.

At the time, fans were not ready to say goodbye, but were cautiously optimistic. Beloved alum Juwan Howard stepped in and did his best to maintain trajectory. His first season ended with a .500 record in conference play, but his next year brought home a Big Ten Championship. While the following season had ups and downs, it ultimately ended in the Sweet Sixteen once again.

That fortunate postseason run covered up some flaws, and the next two seasons were disastrous, ending in zero NCAA Tournament appearances. Now, Howard is out and the program is left without a coach, without clear direction, and truthfully without much hope. However, recent history suggests that much can change in five years, so all is not lost!

What are your expectations for Michigan basketball in the next five years?

I think it would be best to approach this concept sober-minded, recognizing where Michigan falls in the college basketball landscape. This is clearly a program with recent success, but those days feel long gone at the moment. Add in NIL and admissions complications and the path forward seems even more challenging.

There is a big hole for the new coach to dig out of, and even doing so does not ensure “success.” Over the next five years, my hope is that Michigan makes the Tournament more than it misses, as Beilein and Howard were able to. A Final Four, though, seems unreasonable at this time, so what feels more important is clear program development and improvement. That is a difficult concept to measure, but at the very least, the vibes absolutely must be better five years from now.

What do you think? Is this too harsh of an outlook? Or is this not harsh enough?? Let us know in the comments below!