J.J. McCarthy let it rip at Michigan’s pro day

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy did what a top-tier NFL Draft prospect is supposed to do on Friday — dominate. At Michigan’s pro day McCarthy had a nearly flawless performance.

Per ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller, McCarthy’s throwing session lasted near 25 minutes and clean with “just two clear misses” while showcasing zip, touch, while “hitting a lot of deep routes” with “easy power and velocity.”

There are multiple videos that display what McCarthy was able to accomplish at his pro day, including this bomb to Blake Corum while he’s rolling to his left. McCarthy hit Corum in stride and the throw received applause from the onlookers.

JJ McCarthy with a 60-yard dime to Blake Corum...



Mak Issa

Another deep ball received applause from scouts and coaches in attendance, this one to Mike Sainristil.

McCarthy told the media after his throwing session that wanted to make sure he put on display touch throws over the middle, throws on the move, and throws where little space in the pocket was simulated.

“Wanted to showcase the questions they had about out breakers to the left and putting some air on the deep post and stuff like that,” McCarthy said. “I felt like I did that today and pretty confident with that showing up.”

The video below shows over two minutes of McCarthy’s pro day, including plenty of long throws and McCarthy on the run.

Video: JJ McCarthy from Michigan's Pro Day on Friday



Footage by MGoBlueTV

McCarthy met with the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants this week and is set to have a private workout with the Minnesota Vikings next week. McCarthy will have no shortage of suitors in the NFL Draft.