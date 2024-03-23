J.J. McCarthy calls new Michigan OC Kirk Campbell ‘most knowledgeable guy in the country from an offensive standpoint’

The 2023 season could not have gone much better for the Michigan Wolverines.

The aftermath of winning a National Championship, however, is a different story.

The weeks following Michigan’s 34-13 win against the Washington Huskies saw 18 Wolverines declare for the NFL Draft (16 starters), Jim Harbaugh taking the head coaching position with the Los Angeles Chargers, and key assistants like Jesse Minter, Jay Harbaugh, Steve Clinkscale and Mike Hart leave for other opportunities.

However, there was still some retention from last year’s team. Sherrone Moore, was promoted to head coach, Grant Newsome was promoted from tight ends coach to offensive line coach, and Kirk Campbell upgraded to offensive coordinator.

The biggest supporter of Campbell’s: NFL-bound J.J. McCarthy.

Campbell spent one season as an offensive analyst in 2022 before he was given the reigns to McCarthy’s development in 2023. In one season as the position coach, Campbell helped McCarthy set single-season program records in completion percentage (72.3) and interception percentage (1.20) with 22 touchdowns and 2,991 pass yards. The offense scored 35.9 points per game (14th in the country) and won the Big Ten Championship and the National Title. McCarthy also received first-team All-Big Ten recognition and became U-M’s first quarterback to earn the Griese-Brees Big Ten Quarterback of the Year.

With all the coaching movement the last two months, Campbell now has the opportunity to place his fingerprints on the entire offense.

“I would say (the offense) will be very similar to the recent years just because it’s been working,” McCarthy said Friday at Michigan’s Pro Day. “So why would you change something that isn’t broke? There’ll be more nuances in the passing game with coach Campbell being able to call plays, and (he is) one of the most knowledgeable, if not the most knowledgeable guy in the country just from an offensive standpoint, and being able to let him get more leash and have reins over the play-calling is going to be huge. He’s going to mix up a lot of different things, give a defense a lot of different looks, and then whoever starts for quarterback, they’re gonna just attack them in the run game, attack from the pass game, and it’s gonna be very interesting to watch.”

McCarthy attributes many of his successes and growth to Campbell. During the first game of Harbaugh’s three-game suspension to start the season, Campbell was given play-calling duties as Moore was the interim head coach. In that game against East Carolina, McCarthy went 26-for-30 for 280 passing yards and three touchdowns.

“It’s just so different when your position coach is also calling the plays because you guys think the same way,” McCarthy said. “You go over film every single day together, you watch practice every single day together, and just being on the same page and understanding what he was trying to accomplish, as well as what I was trying to accomplish, that collaborative effort. Just made it so much easier to operate out there and get into a flow.”

Part of that success was due to a new move Campbell taught the quarterback — the twist.

“Back to the Eastern Carolina game, he taught me a little tool called the twist where it’s like a low-high smash concept where you’re trying to get the corner to bait on the low, like out-route or hitch, and then you throw over the top to the corner route or seven route,” McCarthy said. “And that’s something that I threw to Roman in the back of the end zone, I think third quarter, something like that. It was very beneficial.”

While McCarthy believes Campbell will present a similar style offense to what was run by Moore last season, their backgrounds are completely different. Moore is a former offensive lineman who loves to ground and pound — just look at the Penn State game when Michigan had 32 consecutive run plays. Campbell, on the other hand, likes to air the ball out, hence the 30 pass attempts by McCarthy in three quarters against ECU. Because of these differences, Campbell is still expected to add his own flare to the offense while utilizing the weapons he has around him.

As McCarthy knows firsthand, this offense wasn’t known to throw the ball all over the yard when it didn’t have to in the past.

“I feel like with the volume of attempts and everything like that, it’s just all about how they evaluate the quarterback position,” McCarthy said. “It’s about potential traits, character, all (that) little stuff that you could throw for 5,000 yards in a year, but if you have awful character and your teammates don’t like you, what’s that going to do for you? So I feel like I just pride myself on the intangibles, and just being able to be a leader. That’s the things that I’m selling myself on.”

Campbell will need to find a new starting quarterback, engage with five different starting offensive linemen, two new starting wide receivers and a different lead running back. Nonetheless, according to McCarthy, he is the perfect person to tackle this challenge, and it will be exciting to see what the offense can do.