No. 9 Michigan runs out of gas in overtime, falls to No. 8 Kansas in the Round of 64

The nine-seed Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team fought to the very end, but they came up short in the Round of 64 against the eight-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, 81-72, ending their season.

First Quarter

With jitters extremely high, both teams took a while to settle in. After two minutes of no scoring by either team, Laila Phelia and Zakiyah Franklin started getting a active for their respective teams. Phelia made the first basket of the game as the shot clock expired, but Franklin followed it up with a three-pointer. Two minutes later, Phelia drained two free throws and converted on a layup to score four straight, however, Franklin matched her yet again with a tough floater to tie the game at nine.

Michigan’s Chyra Evans made a second-chance layup and Kansas’ Taiyanna Jackson made one free throw, but Phelia was responsible for six of the Wolverines’ 11 points at the end of the first quarter and Franklin tallied seven of the Jayhawks’ 10.

In total, both teams shot extremely poorly out of the game, as Michigan went 4-for-14 from the field and had three turnovers in the opening quarter and Kansas was 4-for-11 with three turnovers as well.

Second Quarter

The second quarter was nothing like the first, as both teams got into a scoring rhythm.

After making just one three in the first, Jayhawks’ Wyvette Mayberry sank a corner three to start the second and Lauren Hansen matched her on the other end. Kansas’ leading scorer, S’Mya Nichols, who averaged 15.2 points per game as a freshman, also got herself on the board with a converted and-one. Mayberry drilled another three immediately following that to put together a quick 6-0 run for the Jayhawks and led 19-14.

The Wolverines then went cold from the floor, making just one basket in four minutes, and Kansas added to its lead courtesy of a Ryan Cobbins three. Five minutes into the quarter, the Jayhawks led by six and were 4-for-8 from the arc.

For the next two minutes, however, the momentum shifted to Michigan. Jackson and Nichols each picked up two fouls, forcing them both to sit on the bench. Without their leading scorer and 6’ 6” center, the Wolverines put their own 8-0 run together behind Evans, Jordan Hobbs and Elissa Brett, taking a two-point lead with 3:07 remaining in the quarter.

Cobbins did her best to keep the deficit within one, but Phelia and Cameron Williams didn’t miss their next few shots and Michigan ended the half converting on six of eight field goals to take a slim three-point lead into halftime.

Third Quarter

The start of the second half mirrored the end of the first. Hansen got things started with a quick three on the opening possession to give Michigan a six-point lead, its largest lead of the game. One minute later, Williams made back-to-back layups for the Wolverines, increasing her total to 12 in just over a half. Jackson, who averages 12 points per game, tallied her first points of the game to cut the deficit a little, but Nichols picked up her third foul, sending herself back to the bench.

Franklin did her best to carry the Jayhawks offense, adding four more points to her total of 15, but Williams caught fire and could not miss, making six of her last seven shots for a seven-point Wolverines lead.

Holly Kersgieter sank a badly needed three for Kansas to cut the deficit to four, but Evans, Williams and Phelia kept the team’s foot on the pedal, increasing the Michigan lead to nine at the buzzer to end the third quarter up 53-44.

Fourth Quarter

With time running out, the Jayhawks tried to put together a late run.

Nichols started the final quarter with a layup and Kersgieter forced a steal which turned into a layup on the other end as well. In addition, Williams picked up her 4th personal foul with a game-high 18 points and had to sit for a few minutes.

Nonetheless, the Wolverines’ offense did not falter and Hansen, Hobbs and Evans continued to make big shots to keep at an eight-point distance with just over five minutes remaining in regulation.

Kansas wasn’t done battling, yet.

Out of the timeout, Jackson and Mayberry cut the deficit to four, putting together a small 6-0 run. Phelia pushed the lead back out to six on a layup, but Mayberry drained her third three-pointer of the game to cut the deficit to three.

With the momentum swinging towards the Jayhawks, Brett hit a big three to give Michigan some breathing room. Nichols and Jackson then forced Brett to pick up her fourth foul, making three of four free throw attempts, but Phelia made another tough bucket to maintain a five-point Wolverine lead with two minutes to go.

After another timeout, Jackson got into double figures with another layup, cutting the lead to three. Phelia then turned the ball over on back-to-back possessions, giving Franklin the chance to tie the game, 67-67, on a deep three that took four bounces to go into the basket.

Hansen heaved up a three at the buzzer that didn’t go in and to overtime we went.

Overtime

Ending the quarter on a 19-9 run, Kansas started overtime on a 5-0 run led by Jackson and Kersgieter. On the next possession, Williams picked up her fifth foul and had to sit for the rest of the game. She led the team with 18 points. Michigan continued to stay cold from the floor, going five minutes without a point until Hansen made a fade-away jumper with three minutes to go in the period, cutting the deficit to three. However, on the ensuing possession, Franklin eclipsed 20 points with a layup to maintain a five-point lead.

With just over a minute left, Hansen gave Michigan life with a three to close the gap back to three points, however, Nichols made a clutch basket and was fouled on the other end with 25 seconds to go, giving the Jayhawks a 78-72 lead.

Kansas made three more free throws, and defeated the Wolverines, 81-72, ending their season.

Williams finished her final game with 18 points and Phelia tallied 16 in the loss. Kansas was led by Franklin’s 22 points, Jackson’s 14 points and eight rebounds and Mayberry’s 15.

The Jayhawks now await the winner of the top-seeded USC Trojans against the 16-seed Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi Islanders.