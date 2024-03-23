Takeaways from Michigan’s overtime loss to Kansas in the Round of 64

The 2023-24 season has come to an end for the 9-seeded Michigan women’s basketball team, who lost in overtime to the 8-seeded Kansas Jayhawks, 81-72.

Michigan finishes the season with a 20-14 overall record and a 9-9 Big Ten record. This is the sixth consecutive season the Wolverines has made the NCAA Tournament (2018-present) and the seventh time head coach Kim Barnes Arico has led the team to the tournament since her tenure began in 2012-13.

Entering today’s game, Michigan had made it to at least the second round in each of those appearances, including a Sweet Sixteen appearance in 2021 an Elite Eight appearance in 2022. Today was the first time that Michigan was the lower seed in the round of 64 under Barnes Arico, and the first time they lost in the Round of 64 in the coach’s tenure.

Here are some takeaways from a deflating loss that ends Michigan’s season.

Kansas makes a comeback and pulls it out in OT

The Wolverines had a 10-point lead with just under seven minutes to play, but the Jayhawks came roaring back, outscoring U-M in the fourth quarter, 23-14, and in overtime, 14-5, to secure the comeback victory.

Michigan didn’t have issues scoring late in this game, with Laila Phelia often being the catalyst, driving to the lane and finding teammates for open shots. But Michigan could not stop Kansas from scoring late in this one, with KU making five of their final nine non-foul shots while also cashing seven of their eight free throws.

The Jayhawks rode the momentum they grabbed late to victory.

Cameron Williams leads a dominant day inside for Michigan

Cameron Williams struggled to score in the post over Jackson early, but Michigan feeding her in the post still lead to some trips to the free-throw line. Once the senior forward settled in, she was pretty hard to stop.

Williams had eight points in the first half and was even better in the second half, dominating in the paint for the Wolverines and giving Michigan consistent points. She led Michigan in scoring with 18 points in the loss.

Cam going to work down low#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TG58aHXVEm — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) March 23, 2024

Williams wasn’t the only post to have a good game for the Wolverines. Chrya Evans was real efficient off the bench, scoring nine points and making all four of her shots while grabbing five rebounds.

KU outscored U-M in the paint (38-32), but Michigan getting points out of their post touches helped them lead for the majority of this one.

Good things happen when you take the ball to the basket

The Wolverines struggled to score early in this one, making only four of their first 15 shots despite ending the first quarter with an 11-10 lead.

As has been the case all season long, Michigan’s best offensive possessions came when they took the ball to the basket. Laila Phelia, Michigan’s leading scorer, had six early points after making it a priority to take her defender off the dribble and attack Kansas’s 6-foot-6 rim protector in Taiyanna Jackson.

Phelia finished with 16 points and stayed persistent in this one, picking apart the Kansas defense and finishing over defenders right around the rim. Her baskets late in the game didn’t make things easy for Kansas.

Kansas was slightly better from three

The Jayhawks moved the ball well and were hot from three early in this one, making four of their first eight attempts from three.

They shot the three-ball (38.1 percent) slightly better than the Wolverines in this one (34.8 percent). Kansas didn’t shoot the lights out by any means, but some key threes late for Kansas, including one from Zakiyah Franklin that got a friendly Kansas bounce to tie the game at 67 with 12 seconds left in regulation, helped KU to victory.

Zakiyah Franklin gets the shooter’s roll and makes the game-tying 3 with 12.1 seconds left to force OVERTIME for #8 Kansas against #9 Michigan pic.twitter.com/zLLPSvKXZj — NCAA Buzzer Beaters & Game Winners (@NCAABuzzerBters) March 23, 2024

From there, Kansas outscored Michigan by almost double-digits in OT (14-5) and that was all she wrote for the Wolverines.

Looking towards next season, U-M is in a good spot

With the men’s team not making the NCAA tournament and the women’s team falling in the Round of 64, this is the first postseason that Michigan basketball didn’t win a game in March Madness since 2012.

The men’s team is in need of a new head coach, has already seen key young players hit the transfer portal, and could really use a fresh start. While the men’s program will need to be built back up, the women’s program is in great hands.

The Wolverines will lose some key contributors in senior Cameron Williams (7.2 points per game), plus two other top-5 scorers in Grad Students Lauren Hansen (11.9) and Elissa Brett (7.6).

That’s a lot of scoring to replace, but Michigan may still get another year out of leading scorer Laila Phelia and key starter Jordan Hobbs. Plus players like sophomore forward Chyra Evans, freshman forward Taylor Woodson, and freshman guard Macy Brown will likely have bigger roles. Don’t forget that Michigan has a No. 4 ranked recruiting class coming in, headlined by two five-star players in guards Syla Swords and Olivia Olson.

Kim Barnes Arico signed a contract extension through the 2027-28 season back in November, and has helped lead this program into national relevance. Six NCAA tournament appearances in a row is an impressive feat, and while this season may not have ended how Michigan wanted, the future of this program is bright with Barnes Arico at the helm.