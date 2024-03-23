Michigan football will proceed through its spring practices without the help of wide receiver Karmello English.

The program released its spring roster on Saturday, with English’s name notably missing. A program spokesperson confirmed with Maize n Brew that English is no longer on the team.

Many will remember English as being part of the freshman trio of wide receivers that turned heads during the 2023 offseason. He appeared six games at wide receiver and on special teams, returning a punt for eight yards during his first game against Eastern Carolina. Outside of that, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound wideout caught just one pass all season — a four-yard touchdown during a 52-7 rout of Indiana.

English starred at Central Phenix City, one of the top high school programs in the state. A four-star prospect, he was briefly committed to Auburn during the summer and fall of his senior season before ultimately signing with Michigan. He stands as one of the higher-rated players in the Wolverines’ 2023 recruiting class, which ranked in the top-20 by the most major services.

The wide receiver position has slowly become a thin one for the Wolverines this offseason. With Roman Wilson and Cornelius Johnson off to the NFL and Darrius Clemons transferring to Oregon State, the team will look to its remaining receivers for offensive production.

Currently, Michigan has Tyler Morris, Semaj Morgan, Fredrick Moore, and Peyton O’Leary still available as returning pass catchers, while Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart will enter the fold as freshmen this season.