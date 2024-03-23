Report: Michigan hiring Dusty May as head coach of men’s basketball team

After six seasons coaching at Florida Atlantic University, Dusty May has agreed to become the next head coach of the University of Michigan, per a report from ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. May’s agent, Andy Miller with Klutch Sports, is “completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight.”

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic’s Dusty May has agreed on a deal to become the next coach at the University of Michigan. Andy Miller — May’s representative with Klutch Sports — is completing details with school officials on a long-term contract tonight. pic.twitter.com/oEVAzbbDuW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 24, 2024

Multiple reports also indicate it will be a five-year contract.

May and FAU are coming off a loss to Northwestern in overtime in the Round of 64. Over six seasons leading the Owls, May posted a 195-126 record, notably leading FAU to the Final Four in 2023.

May worked as a student manager under Bob Knight at Indiana while finishing up his undergrad (1996-2000). Upon graduation, he worked in video and administrative roles at USC and Indiana before landing his first coaching job as an assistant at Eastern Michigan University for the 2005-06 season. He’s also had coaching stops at Murray State, UAB, Louisiana Tech and Florida, with FAU being his first head coaching job.

May led FAU to top-two finishes in the American Athletic Conference the past three seasons, including a first-place finish last year after posting an impressive 35-4 record. That regular season performance earned them a nine-seed in the NCAA Tournament, with FAU beating eight-seed Memphis, 16-seed Fairleigh Dickinson, four-seed Tennessee, and three-seed Kansas State before falling to five-seed San Diego State in the Final Four.

This news is huge for Michigan fans. May was one of the most coveted coaches taking a ride on the coaching carousel and has previously been linked to both Ohio State and Louisville. But he’s choosing to come to Ann Arbor and build something after the five-year head coaching tenure of Juwan Howard ended in ugly fashion.

This is the fresh start Michigan men’s basketball needs. This has already been a busy offseason, and now that Michigan is soon to hiring May, it will only get busier. It should be interesting to see if any of May’s players at FAU, like Johnnel Davis and Alijah Martin follow him to Michigan.

Maize n Brew will be sure to keep you updated as this offseason continues. Let us know what you think of this hire in the comments.