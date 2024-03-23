Column: Dusty May is a great hire who brings postseason experience & provides a much-needed fresh start

The Michigan Wolverines have their next head men’s basketball coach in Dusty May. The official news of the hire has yet to come from the program, but Adrian Wojnarowski with ESPN first reporting late Saturday evening that May has agreed to a deal to become Michigan’s next head coach.

It’s hard not to get excited about this hire. We’ll have plenty of articles and podcasts about what this hire means and what to expect next in the coming days, but for now, here are some quick thoughts about why securing a deal with May — and doing it quickly — is great news for Michigan fans.

May brings postseason experience

Among all the coaches interviewing for jobs in this hiring cycle — which has yet to fully kick into the gear with the NCAA tournament happening right now — May is one of the few names that has had recent postseason success.

May infamously led the Owls of Florida Atlantic to the Final Four last season. That run was years in the making, after May turned a program with virtually no basketball history into a force to be reckon with.

Across six seasons at FAU, May won more than 50 percent of his games every season. He has made the Owls especially dangerous over the last two seasons, posting an impressive winning percentage of .822 over the last two seasons.

With May at the helm, FAU was ranked in the AP poll in five weeks last season, finishing the season ranked 25th before the NCAA tournament run. After that run, FAU was ranked 10th in the 2023-24 preseason AP Poll, and remained ranked for the first 15 weeks of the regular season.

It has to be acknowledged that FAU’s 2023-24 campaign was largely considered a disappointment by national media. While the Owls had some impressive non-conference wins against ranked teams like Arizona and Texas A&M, they also had some puzzling losses to Bryant and Florida Gulf Coast. And FAU followed up their Final Four run with a Round of 64 overtime loss to 9-seed Northwestern.

The Big Ten provides May with tougher competition than the American Athletic conference can, and May could very well feel that in his first few years. But he helped FAU get on the national radar with a Final Four run and sustained success the last few seasons. Imagine what he’ll be able to do with Michigan’s resources.

May gives a fresh start to a program in need of it

It’s been well documented how ugly the ending was for Juwan Howard at Michigan, both on and off the court.

Michigan is coming off an 8-24 season, a program record for losses. They finished in last place in the Big Ten by more than a few games thanks to bad defense, turnover issues, offensive, inconsistent offense and questionable effort.

Things were pretty bad off the court for the Wolverines as well: Dug McDaniel was suspended for six games for academic reasons, head strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson resigned after an altercation with Howard that prompted an HR claim, and once the season ended, The Athletic released an in-depth report regarding a third-party organization being hired to conduct a probe into the culture within the program.

On and off the court, Michigan needed a fresh start, and May provides that.

May chose to come to Michigan; props to Warde Manuel for working quickly

Dusty May was the hottest name on the market for schools looking for their next men’s basketball coach, as May was reportedly being courted by Ohio State before they took the interim tag off of Jake Diebler. May was also linked to the Louisville.

May had his pick of the litter of the available coaching jobs, given that he’s young by coaching standards (47), he has postseason experience, and he led a school that was a relative unknown to national relevance. But he chose to come to Michigan; he wants to come to Ann Arbor and build a winner, just like he did at FAU.

The world of college athletics moves at lightning speed, especially when it comes to coaching hires. While he rightfully takes a lot of flack from Michigan fans, athletic director Warde Manuel deserves credit for going after the big name and getting a deal done relatively quickly; Howard was just fired last Friday, and May was coaching FAU in the NCAA tournament less than 48 hours ago.

I’m excited for Manuel’s next media availability to shed some light on just how quickly this process went, because it seems like it happened relatively fast. Michigan has the resources, postseason success, and national recognition to sway big names, and Manuel deserves credit for using all those factors to his advantage.

Michigan swung for the fences in this hiring process, and knocked it out of the park by landing May. He has postseason experience, he has proof-of-concept when it comes to building a winning program, and he’s a relatively young coach who can continue to grow in Ann Arbor.

We’ll be sure to have plenty more coverage on May in the coming weeks. After an terrible season and an off-season filled with bad headlines, this is the fresh start the Michigan men’s basketball program needs.