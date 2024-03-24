Dusty May officially announced as Michigan’s new head coach

After the news broke late Saturday night, the Michigan Wolverines have officially announced Dusty May as their next men’s basketball coach.

“For almost two decades, Dusty May’s proven track record as a winner, including Florida Atlantic’s magical run to a 2023 Final Four, speaks volumes about him and his coaching,” said athletics director Warde Manuel in a press release. “We are so delighted to welcome Dusty, and his family, to the University of Michigan. He embodies the values of high integrity and outstanding character, coupled with an unparalleled understanding of the game of basketball.

“With his ties to the Midwest, Dusty has a deep understanding of our community, recruiting landscape and basketball tradition. I am thrilled to bring in a coach who has a demonstrated ability to develop talent and build successful programs. I believe Dusty will be an exceptional leader for our student-athletes and a tremendous asset to our basketball program and university.”

May posted a 126-69 record over six seasons at Florida Atlantic. This includes a deep run into the NCAA Tournament last season, where he and the Owls advanced all the way to the Final Four before losing a tight one, 72-71, to San Diego State.

This past season, May and the Owls earned an eight-seed in the NCAA Tournament and lost to the nine-seeded Northwestern Wildcats in the Round of 64. That quick loss in the tournament allowed Manuel and the Wolverines to act fast, and they did just that in locking up their next men’s basketball coach for the next five seasons at $3.75 million annually.

“The University of Michigan is among the elite institutions in the world and it is both an honor and privilege to be named its head men’s basketball coach,” May said in the same press release. “This is a dream come true for me, my wife Anna, and my boys Jack, Charlie and Eli. I want to offer my thanks to President Santa Ono, Athletics Director Warde Manuel and the U-M Board of Regents for this opportunity.

“None of this would be possible, however, without the tremendous people at Florida Atlantic University. They embraced and supported me, as well as my family, from the minute I walked on campus. I can’t thank my players, my staff, the administration and the entire Boca Raton community enough. We made memories at FAU that will last a lifetime.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, however, I am deeply committed to reigniting the proud tradition of Michigan Basketball. I can’t wait to get started.”

May is originally from the Midwest — he was born in Illinois and grew up in the rich hoops recruiting state of Indiana — and has some coaching experience in the Big Ten. He was a student manager at Indiana from 1996-2000, and then was in a video and administrative role in Bloomington after that. He also was an assistant coach at Eastern Michigan University in 2005-06, so he should be quite familiar with the Ann Arbor area.

May takes over for the recently-fired Juwan Howard, who guided the Wolverines to a disappointing 8-24 record on the court this past season and several negative headlines off the court, including a road game suspension for Dug McDaniel due to academics, and Jon Sanderson’s resignation following an altercation with Howard back in December.

This will be an interesting offseason for May and the Wolverines. With Michigan only having a handful of players remaining following a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal, May will have to get to work quickly to assemble his 2024-25 roster. First up on the to-do list will be to contact the players in Michigan’s freshman recruiting class, guards Christian Anderson and Durral Brooks, as well as a player who was once committed in four-star forward Khani Rooths, who does seem open to playing in Ann Arbor but did decommit shortly after Howard was let go.

Up after that would be speaking with some of the current players who have eligibility remaining — like Nimari Burnett and Terrance Williams II, for example — and see where their heads are at. It also would not be a shock to see him go after three of his former players at FAU who have one year of eligibility remaining — guard Alijah Martin, guard Johnell Davis and center Vladislav Goldin.

Stay with Maize n Brew as the offseason progresses for Michigan men’s basketball.