NFL Draft Profile: Mike Sainristil has a shot to be the draft’s best nickel corner

After the completion of an outstanding run at Michigan, defensive back Mike Sainristil is off to the 2024 NFL Draft. Sainristil’s story is a bit unique. Listed as a three-star cornerback recruit by 247Sports, he came to Ann Arbor in 2019 to play wide receiver. He made an impact on offense his first three seasons before moving to defense and becoming one of college football’s best nickel corners for his final two seasons.

With so much success over the last two years, Sainristil has made a case to be one of the better defensive backs in this year’s draft class, especially at the nickel. Here’s a look at Sainristil’s profile for this year’s draft.

The Basics

Age: 23

Height: 5-foot-9

Weight: 182 pounds

Arm Length: 30 7/8”

40-yard Dash: 4.47 seconds

Strengths

Sainristil was voted team captain for 2022 and 2023.

He has showcased excellent ball skills, intercepting six passes in 2023 — returning two for scores — and breaking up 12 passes. He also had one interception and eight pass breakups in 2022.

Sainristil is excellent at blitzing off the edge. He consistently wreaked havoc in backfields, making four tackles for loss and one sack in 2023.

Despite his small stature, Sainristil plays with tremendous energy and has plenty of pop in his pads.

He demonstrates great football IQ by diagnosing routes. Also shows his athleticism by being able to close quickly.

Weaknesses

Sainristil is pretty undersized, weighing in at just 182 pounds at the NFL Combine.

He is a bit of an older prospect, as he turned 23 in October.

Sainristil is still relatively new to his position, having played corner for just two college seasons.

He has struggled a little bit when transitioning into man coverage, which can expose him against some of the better route runners at the next level.

He doesn’t offer much in the way of versatility and is likely to stay in the slot in the NFL.

Profile and Outlook

The 2023 season was truly special for Sainristil. Still getting his legs under himself on the defensive side of the ball, he helped make up one of the best corner groups in the country alongside Will Johnson and Josh Wallace. His six interceptions, 44 tackles, 12 pass breakups and two forced fumbles helped pave the way for him to earn All-Big Ten and All-American honors in his final season in Ann Arbor.

After having a relatively successful stint as a receiver, Sainristil was tasked with moving to defense prior to his senior season. The transition was nearly seamless, as he was able to become one of college football’s best nickel corners the last two years. That standing has him in prime position to be a second-day pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Sainristil might not have the same size as other defensive backs in the draft, he makes up for it in other ways. When watching him play, the first thing that stands out is his intensity. He’s truly one of those guys who plays with his hair on fire and is willing to do what it takes to make the play. He also provides plenty of thump and isn’t afraid to go up against bigger opponents.

Mike Sainristil is a nickel corner but lays the wood like a box safety. pic.twitter.com/yQbjb04W5L — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) February 27, 2024

Another key trait for Sainristil is his football IQ. He routinely shows the ability to diagnose routes and has the athleticism to close quickly. He also possesses great ball skills that help him come up with interceptions and pass breakups in these situations.

Sainristil is also quick to step up in run support. Combine this with the physicality and intensity he plays with, and you’ve got a guy perfectly capable of setting edges, showing he’s more than just a weapon against the pass.

Currently, Sainristil projects to continue playing the nickel at the next level, and he’s likely boxed in there due to his size. While this means he might not be as versatile as other corners in the draft, the nickel is becoming more and more valuable at the next level, and he can be an immediate contributor there in the NFL.

Sainristil will likely be selected somewhere near the end of the second round or the start of the third round. Whoever drafts him will be getting a fierce, hard-nosed player whose best years are still ahead of him.