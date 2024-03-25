Spring roster changes and takeaways for Michigan’s offense

We knew well ahead of spring practice Michigan would lose a lot of talent to the NFL after the 2023 season. Quarterback J.J. McCarthy, running back Blake Corum and a long list of other players won’t be wearing the winged helmet next season.

But there is no shortage of talent in Ann Arbor. After one week of spring practice, here’s a look at some of the changes to the roster — which was just released over the weekend — for some of those returning players on players on offense.

Quarterbacks

-Freshman quarterback Jadyn Davis (#2) put on some weight between his commitment and spring ball. According to the roster, Davis weighs 203 pounds. That’s up from the 190 he was listed at after he signed.

-Graduate student Jack Tuttle (#13) is back for another season after getting another season of eligibility approved. He will keep his jersey number the same.

-Junior Alex Orj (#10) and Jayden Denegal (#4) are still posting the same height and weight measurements as last season. The same is true for senior Davis Warren (#16).

Running Backs

-No real changes among the running backs, as senior Donovan Edwards (#7) graduate student Kalel Mullings (#20), and sophomores Ben Hall (#28) and Cole Cabana (#24) didn’t have any changes from last season to this season.

-However, one of the noticeable differences is there are fewer players at the position listed on the spring roster, as Michigan had 11 running backs listed on the roster last year.

Wide Receivers

-Senior Peyton O’Leary (#81), junior Tyler Morris (#8), sophomore Fred Moore (#3), and sophomore Semaj Morgan (#82) don’t have any changes listed on the roster this season.

-There aren’t any changes to the rest of this position group either. Freshmen Channing Goodwin and I’Marion Stewart aren’t on campus yet, so we’re still waiting to see what numbers they’ll wear this year.

Tight Ends

-Senior Max Bredeson (#44) and junior Colston Loveland (#18) didn’t see any changes to their weight heading into spring ball from last season.

-Freshman Brady Prieskorn (#22) is already on campus and weighs 245 pounds according to the latest roster. He’s put on 25 pounds since he signed.

-Freshman Hogan Hansen (#81) is also on campus already and is listed at 230 pounds, up 10 pounds from when he signed.

Offensive Line

-Freshman Blake Frazier will wear #77. Freshman Jake Guarnera (#53) is also on campus for spring ball and is now up to 308 pounds.

-Graduate student and transfer Josh Priebe will wear #68. Interestingly, he has dropped some weight — the Wildcats had him listed at 310 pounds last season, and now he’s listed at 305 pounds.

Takeaways

When it comes to returning players, we aren’t seeing too many changes on the roster right now. Heights and weights have stayed the same for those guys. One thing that stands out is the change in weight for the freshmen on campus for spring ball. It’ll be interesting to see how that compares to the freshmen who arrive later this summer.