Michigan Baseball Recap: The Wolverines pick up a series win over Penn State

Following a Tuesday loss against Eastern Michigan, the Michigan baseball team looked to overcome some early season struggles heading into conference play. The Wolverines went on the road this weekend for their first series against a Big Ten opponent, facing off against Penn State for three games.

On Friday night, freshman Dylan Vigue took the ball and pitched two scoreless innings to open the game, however Penn State would eventually get to him, scoring two runs in the third inning and one in the fourth to go up 3-0.

Michigan would rally though in the sixth inning, loading up the bases and cashing in on back-to-back walks and a hit-by-pitch. These Penn State pitching miscues allowed Michigan to tie the game at 3-3. Penn State’s bullpen would hold on after that though to limit the damage. A Mistake for Michigan though would ultimately be what decided the game, as Penn State was able to score in walk-off fashion on a Jacob Denner error in the ninth, making the final score 4-3.

Kurt Barr got the start on Saturday afternoon with the Wolverines looking to rebound. Penn State got on the board with a run in the first, however Michigan would respond with three runs in the second thanks to a Collin Priest homer and Dylan Stanton RBI single. Penn State would tack on another run in the bottom of the second to make the score 3-2.

The third inning would be a slugfest for both sides, as Steven Hrustich would homer and Kyle Dernedde would drive in a run to put Michigan up 5-2. However, Penn State struck for four runs in the bottom half to take a 6-5 lead.

Hrustich would come in clutch to tie the game on a single in the seventh inning. A few batters later, Will Rogers would drive in a run on a double, but a Penn State error on the play allowed Rogers and Trevor Kilinski to score, making the score 9-6. Rogers was also strong out of the bullpen, pitching three scoreless innings to cement Michigan’s victory.

RBI Double for Rogers and two more score on an error! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/veX5q4gKGE — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 23, 2024

Mitch Voit got the start on Sunday for the series rubber match and himself a great outing. After surrendering one run in the first inning, Voit pitched six scoreless innings to keep Michigan in the game. Kyle Dernedde would drive in Dylan Stanton in the sixth inning on a single to tie the game at one apiece.

The floodgates opened for Michigan in the seventh inning. Steven Hrustich got things started with a two-run double to give the Wolverines a 3-1 lead. Penn State would shoot itself in the foot all inning long, as its pitchers would issue four walks and hit two batters. They would also commit two errors in the field and have two wild pitches, ultimately leading to a nine-run inning for Michigan and a 10-1 lead.

IN THE LEAD!



Hrustich scores two with double down the line! #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/XjtQU2mLwI — Michigan Baseball (@umichbaseball) March 24, 2024

Penn State would battle back though in the eighth, eventually scoring two more runs (one earned) off Mitch Voit and chasing him from the game. He would leave the game after 7.1 innings, surrendering six hits and two earned runs while striking out four. The Nittany Lions would hit reliever Zach Slayden around to make the score 11-6, but Michigan was able to hold on to win the game and take the series.

With the series win, Michigan improved its record to 9-15 and is now off to a 2-1 start in Big Ten play. While there’s still an uphill battle to get to .500, the Wolverines have some positive momentum going and will look to carry it into this week. They will square off against Michigan State on Tuesday at home and host Maryland for three games over the weekend.