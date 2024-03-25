Q&A: Former FAU beat writer Kevin Fielder sheds light on what Michigan fans can expect from Dusty May

The Michigan men’s basketball program has its next head coach in Dusty May, who was officially announced as Michigan’s head coach this weekend, signing a five-year deal where he’ll earn $3.75 million annually.

To shed some light on what Michigan fans can expect, Maize n Brew spoke to Kevin Fielder, a former FAU beat writer for 247Sports and current Kansas State best writer for Rivals, and asked him some questions. That conversation is below.

Kellen Voss: Everyone knows about the Final Four Dusty May led FAU to, but that run didn’t come out of nowhere, looking at the gradual improvements the team made season by season. What did you see from May to build the team throughout the years?

Kevin Fielder: When Dusty May took over FAU, the program was in a rough situation. The facilities were poor, the attendance was low and the roster wasn’t up to par. From that point on, it all changed.

May prioritized high school recruiting, going across the nation to find underrated players that could become future stars. This approach helped him land a core of players like Johnell Davis, Alijah Martin and Nick Boyd, who all made major impacts during the Final Four run.

The transfer portal was important but was used to fill in gaps. When FAU had a big man leave, they went into the portal to acquire Vlad Goldin, an underrated player who didn’t play much at Texas A&M. The same approach helped them land Bryan Greenlee, who became a consistent bench player for FAU.

In general, player development was the priority of May and his staff. They trusted younger players to grow into roles and understand that growing pains would happen. It’s partly why it took six seasons to develop the roster.

In terms of growing the support, May was active across campus and with boosters to make them attend games. Winning helped, but the attendance steadily grew over the years.

KV: What impressed you the most about the Final Four run?

KF: May often said FAU was a “player-run locker room.” The wording he used normally centered around how he and his staff just being around for the run, letting the players control situations that happened.

That approach helped them in the NCAA Tournament when players were completely locked in. There were plenty of times, even during the tournament run, where players would lead the huddles and give input on plays and the situation.

When the “tough moments” came throughout the run, the players were stone-cold killers. They never waivered, they never deviated, and pulled out the win. It’s important to mention that this took time. Those leaders had to be built behind the scenes, and for a while, there were the same growing pains with player development. But it helped in the end when players like Michael Forrest and Nick Boyd were able to grow into legitimate leaders.

KV: The national media seems to think that this year was a disappointment for FAU, considering some of the surprising non-conference losses and the Round of 64 exit. What went wrong this season? Was it a burden of expectations, or did something happen to cause this slight stepback?

KF: This season was disappointing, but it was to be expected for a team moving into a tougher conference and playing a gauntlet in non-conference play.

On the court, the team appeared to lose the same juice they had. I don’t think this was anyone’s fault, but the expectations changed and FAU quickly became the hunted instead of the hunters. As a result, their defense struggled and they would often go down big in games before making valiant comebacks.

Still, FAU won 25 games, beat multiple NCAA Tournament teams, and finished 13-1 on its home court. I don’t care what conference you’re in, all of this is impressive.

KV: In a few sentences, how would you describe May’s on-court coaching strategy?

KF: May is going to let his players figure it out. Whether it’s letting them initiate the offense or work through runs, he wants to have the players find solutions to problems. The offense is very European-centric, focusing heavily on off-ball movement and passing to create easy points. Overall, May is a modern coach in terms of philosophy and is always willing to adjust to his personnel.

KV: From your experience, how would you say May is as a recruiter and as a player development coach?

KF: May is cutthroat in recruiting. When he wants a player, he and his staff will do anything to land the player. That includes early in-home visits, on-campus visits, and long-distance travel to make sure the player knows they want him.

How May and his staff find these players will vary. The phrase “leave no stone unturned” rings true for May, who is willing to find a potential recruit anywhere. May found Nick Boyd on a trip to see Johnell Davis — both ended up committing to FAU.

At FAU, May couldn’t always recruit the instant game-changers. Players like Davis and Martin showed flashes in their first season, but it took time for them to develop into budding stars. That’s a testament to May and his staff, who prioritized player development from day one. May’s biggest success story in player development might be Vlad Goldin. While Goldin deserves credit for always wanting to improve his game, he went from playing 10 games at Texas Tech to a legitimate big man who averaged a career-high in points (15.7) and rebounds (6.9) this season.

KV: In all the media avails you attended, what was the vibe you got from May when it came to his relationship with the media?

KF: Dusty May always treated the media with respect and class. As someone who has interacted with coaches across the country, May stands out as a down-to-earth human, which can be hard to come by in the coaching world. I know it sounds cliche, but he was always willing to give an interview or answer a question, good or bad. While he won’t give out the trade secrets, per se, he’ll give you a candid response.

That’s one thing that never changed about May. Even when they made the Final Four, he was willing to answer questions about facilities, his job status, scheme, etc. Sure, the answers wouldn’t give away the game plan, but they would help give an understanding of what they were planning to do.

KV: What is a reasonable expectation for Year 1 of May’s tenure at Michigan?

KF: We’ll see what the roster looks like and who potentially follows May to Michigan, but it’s not fair to place heavy expectations on May in his first season, in my opinion.

Things can change, and May could make another to the NCAA Tournament, but he won’t sacrifice long-term longevity for short-term success. Even last season, when FAU could have been a landing spot for multiple options in the transfer portal, May opted to sign two high school recruits who didn’t make an impact this season. That was by design because May believes in building a roster that can sustain success over long periods.

KV: Do you have faith in May to build Michigan back up to national relevance, after what he did at FAU?

KF: I do. May left FAU better than he found it because he was obsessed with the university, the community, and his players. He wanted to succeed and would do anything to make it happen.

Here’s the thing: May needs time. Rome wasn’t built overnight, and neither was FAU. I have a hard time believing Michigan will be competing for anything significant if it forces May to prioritize short-term success over his long-term visions for the program.

But May has all the makings of a recruiter and developer who can have Michigan humming in due time. There may be growing pains, but those growing pains can be worth it. Trust me, as a (former) student and beat writer, I saw it happen first-hand.