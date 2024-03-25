Scouting Report: What Michigan fans can expect under head coach Dusty May

It’s officially official: the Michigan Wolverines have hired Dusty May to lead the men’s basketball program, with the former FAU head coach agreeing to a five-year deal.

May brings postseason experience after leading FAU to two consecutive NCAA Tournaments, including a Final Four run in 2023. He also provides the men’s program with a much-needed fresh start on and off the court.

Let’s take a look at the offense and defense May ran at FAU to see what Michigan fans can expect.

Offense

In an excellent feature written right before the 2023 tournament, May told The Athletic’s C.J. Moore he fell in love with the “Seven Seconds or Less” Suns teams of the 2000s that utilized a quick pace, constant motion and ball screens for Steve Nash to beat teams with speed and creativity.

There are also many European influences within May’s ball-screen offense, as he loves to utilize bigs who can make plays in the short roll, keeping the ball high and being trusted to find the open player. He also loves to slip his big men, with Vladislav Goldin getting a lot of easy buckets when defenses play the ball screen too aggressively. As you can in this video, in these ball screen sets, he’ll often have guards clear out towards the corners or high on the wing, giving Goldin space for a wide open layup or dunk.

In the video below, May breaks down the base ball-screen set his teams often ran at FAU.

While almost every offense in college basketball is based around ball screens, May uses them creatively. It’s not just a simple action like we often saw Michigan run with Dug McDaniel last season; once the big catches it on the short roll, there’s cutting, and if the big doesn’t have a great look, he can go right into a dribble handoff or another ball screen on the other side of the floor. But no matter what, May’s offenses are almost never stagnant — there’s always motion to confuse the defenses and generate open looks.

“Our whole offensive philosophy is if you see space, then attack space,” May told The Athletic. “And if you don’t see space, then we have to create space.”

The video below does a great job breaking down May’s offense. The Owls were able to generate a lot of easy looks thanks to constant motion, slipping screens, flare screens to flatten out the defense, unique sets to create off-ball movement, handoffs into ball screens to give the guard momentum, and counters to keep the defense guessing.

Nothing May runs is all that out of the ordinary, but his teams are efficient, move the ball well, and execute their actions almost flawlessly.

Advanced stats match up with the eye test when it comes to how effective May’s offenses are. Over the last two seasons, FAU ranked in the top-30 in the country in adjusted offensive efficiency and effective field goal percentage on KenPom. To put it in simple terms, May’s offense generates easy shots and the Owls often knocked them down. That’s a big reason they were so effective on that Final Four run.

Defense

May ran the defense for Louisiana Tech when he was on Mike White’s staff for four seasons (2011-15). He told The Athletic he likes to switch every screen, trusting players to guard multiple positions. He also liked to play Goldin in drop coverage, keeping him near the basket to protect the rim.

May’s teams at FAU oftentimes lacked size. When looking at average height on KenPom, FAU ranked 328th out of 363 teams in 2022-23 and 276th in 2023-24.

In spite of this lack of size, FAU’s movement and switching forced opponents into tough shots. Opposing teams only made 44.7 percent of their two-point shots against the Owls in 2022-23, a mark that was 12th best in the country on KenPom. That percentage ticked up to 49.1 percent this past season, dropping the Owls down to 116th.

In almost every metric, FAU’s defense was worse in 2023-24 than it was the previous season. That may have been a reason why the Owls didn’t make a deep run in the tournament this year.

One thing May’s defenses were elite at the past few seasons when looking at advanced stats was limiting the amount of shots generated off assists. Per KenPom, only 35.1 percent of opponents’ makes were off assists in 2022-23, which was second-best in the country. That percentage only slightly dipped to 38.9 percent in 2023-24, but was still fourth-best in the country as of March 25. The switching and aggressive defense May runs doesn’t allow teams to get into their sets easily, limiting the number of easy looks.

As Joe Jackson with Feed The Post pointed out in a recent scouting breakdown, for as fast as FAU liked to play on offense, they also loved to slow their opponents down. They also switched a lot off the ball. They were susceptible to mid-range makes and back cuts with all the space they gave to ball handlers off screens when playing Goldin in deep drop coverage.

FAU’s defense was not great this past season, but its basic principles made sense based on personnel; switch everything, protect the rim and slow things down to help limit assisted makes.

There’s a lot to like about what May’s teams do on the floor, both offensively and defensively. It should be interesting to see if he changes these schemes at all, based on the players he ends up coaching next season.