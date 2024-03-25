Michigan football spring game to be televised on FOX

Spring football is upon us.

The Michigan Wolverines will play their annual Maize vs. Blue Spring Game on April 20th at noon eastern, and it will be televised nationally on FOX.

Our Spring Game will now be broadcast on FOX! Same time, same place. #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/jlnwvX5cMq — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) March 25, 2024

Joel Klatt, FOX’s college football color commentator, also confirmed the news on his podcast, the Joel Klatt Show.

The Spring Game will feature Michigan players from the top to bottom of the depth chart, and it should give insight into the position battles at quarterback, offensive line and cornerback, just to name a few.

The Wolverines lost 18 players from the 2023 National Championship team to the NFL Draft, and they saw one player commit to another school via the transfer portal. Nonetheless, Michigan has brought in two starters from the transfer portal, linebacker Jaishawn Barham and guard Josh Priebe, and its 2024 recruiting class ranks No. 16 nationally in the 247Sports Composite index.

Newly hired head coach, Sherrone Moore, will have the opportunity to show his new squad on national television with Gus Johnson and Klatt on the call.