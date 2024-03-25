Donovan Edwards says he’s gained weight, ‘speed is where it should be’

Donovan Edwards will be Michigan’s lead running back in 2024, and he’s doing things to ensure he has the force necessary to be a three-down back.

“I’m at 214 right now, at the end of the season I was about 200,” Edwards told the media on Monday. “Gaining 14 more pounds, being consistent in my nutrition, being consistent in the weight room has helped me a lot.”

While Edwards has put on a good amount of weight thus far this offseason, he isn’t sacrificing his game-changing acceleration.

“I feel great. I feel like my cuts are looking better. I’m playing better. The speed is back. The speed is where it needs to be,” Edwards explained. “And I put on 14 more pounds. Being able to stay healthy all last year and to be able to participate in spring ball right now, continues to boost my confidence.”

Michigan offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell recently described Edwards as someone with a chip on his shoulder and has stepped into a major leadership role on the team. Not only that, Campbell has noticed the difference in Edwards’ physique since the end of last season.

“I saw him walking through the hall yesterday with a cutoff on. He looks good,” Campbell said last week. “He looks like he’s in shape. He’s ready to play.”

The hope is Edwards picks up where he left off in the national championship game, where he rushed for 104 yards and two touchdowns on just six carries. Edwards had 497 rushing yards on the season with five touchdowns.

Last month at the NFL Scouting Combine former Michigan running back Blake Corum talked about how Edwards is ready and prepared to be RB1.

“Donovan is going to have a breakout year,” Corum said.

There are other running backs in the fold such as Kalel Mullings, Benjamin Hall, and Cole Cabana, but how Edwards fares in 2024 will greatly influence not only Michigan’s rushing attack but Michigan’s offense as a whole.