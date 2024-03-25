Michigan safety Rod Moore suffers torn ACL at practice, per report

Injury news is our least favorite news to report, especially when it’s a key leader on the team and someone responsible for memorable moments in Michigan history.

Per a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Michigan safety Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL at practice.

Some unfortunate injury news: Michigan standout safety Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL during the Wolverines’ practice yesterday, sources tell @247Sports.



Moore, a starter for Michigan each of the last three years, was an All-Big Ten selection last season.https://t.co/WusziO07Bj pic.twitter.com/rX11Yiwrip — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) March 26, 2024

Moore is entering his senior campaign at Michigan and has made 28 starts during his collegiate career. Moore’s made plenty of big plays at Michigan, but none bigger than his game-sealing interception against Ohio State last November.

It’s poetic that Michigan’s game-sealing interception came from Ohio native Rod Moore, a star safety who was a three-star recruit and never received an offer from Ohio State.pic.twitter.com/J89vt4bpAg — Brandon Koretz (@BrandonKoretz) November 26, 2023

With Moore sidelined Michigan’s safety room has become increasingly thin and it now might be a position the program targets once the transfer portal opens back up on April 15. With Moore injured and with Keon Sabb transferring to Alabama this offseason, Michigan’s safety depth chart consists of Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Zeke Berry, Brandyn Hillman, Jacob Oden, and former receiver Cristian Dixon.