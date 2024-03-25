 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan safety Rod Moore suffers torn ACL at practice, per report

Awful news for the senior safety.

By Trevor Woods
Michigan v Maryland Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images

Injury news is our least favorite news to report, especially when it’s a key leader on the team and someone responsible for memorable moments in Michigan history.

Per a report from Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Michigan safety Rod Moore suffered a torn ACL at practice.

Moore is entering his senior campaign at Michigan and has made 28 starts during his collegiate career. Moore’s made plenty of big plays at Michigan, but none bigger than his game-sealing interception against Ohio State last November.

With Moore sidelined Michigan’s safety room has become increasingly thin and it now might be a position the program targets once the transfer portal opens back up on April 15. With Moore injured and with Keon Sabb transferring to Alabama this offseason, Michigan’s safety depth chart consists of Makari Paige, Quinten Johnson, Zeke Berry, Brandyn Hillman, Jacob Oden, and former receiver Cristian Dixon.

