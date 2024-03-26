Recruiting Roundup: Five-star OL discusses ‘great’ weekend visit to Michigan

This past weekend marked the first decently-sized recruiting event for the Michigan Wolverines under head coach Sherrone Moore. With spring practices underway and recruits wanting to see the reigning national champions in action, these will be more commonplace in Ann Arbor over the next month.

In today’s Recruiting Roundup, we will dive into how things went this past weekend for one of the best overall players in the 2025 class, as well as other general updates.

Five-star OL dishes on weekend trip to U-M

Moore is swinging for the fences in the 2025 class along the offensive line with a few highly touted players, with none of them ranked higher than five-star Andrew Babalola. The 6-foot-6, 280-pounder hails from Moore’s home state of Kansas seems to have developed a strong connection with the new Michigan head coach.

“The visit was great,” Babalola told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($). “I had a nice experience in Ann Arbor.

“Just continuing to build a relationship with coach (Grant) Newsome and coach Moore, and getting to learn about all the University of Michigan has to offer.”

Babalola noted he got to tour the campus and facilities, meet with Moore and Newsome, hangout with players, and watch a practice during his time at Michigan.

Additionally, The Michigan Insider’s Steve Lorenz ($) noted he feels even better regarding Michigan’s chances of landing him, and that it “wouldn’t surprise me” if the Wolverines led after the visit.

The Wolverines are duking it out with Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Auburn, Missouri and others for Babalola’s services. He is ranked No. 26 overall and No. 5 among offensive tackles in his class, per 247Sports’ composite.

Four-star RB discusses possibility of playing for Alford, two upcoming visits

The recruiting board at the running back position has likely changed a little bit with the hire of Tony Alford. However, the Wolverines are continuing to make a previous top target a priority. Well, at least the head coach.

“I’ve been talking to coach Moore a lot,” 2025 four-star running back Iverson Howard recently told On3’s EJ Holland. “He’s a great coach. When he stepped up during the season, nothing changed at all. He did great in the role. From talking to him, I can tell he’s straightforward. He coaches just like coach (Jim) Harbaugh. Everything is the same to me.”

Alford has already offered prospects on the recruiting trail since being hired, including in the 2025 class. Oddly enough, though, he has yet to talk with Howard, who seems very excited about the chance to play for him.

“That’s a great coach,” Howard said of Alford. “He produced a lot of 1,000-yard running backs, and I would like to be one of those backs.”

Despite Alford having zero communication with Howard up to this point, the 5-foot-10, 175-pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland has two upcoming visits to Michigan — one for the spring game on April 20 and another for his official visit for the weekend of June 7. As long as Moore wants Howard in the class, Michigan should have a really good shot of landing him. However, it’ll be interesting to see how Alford approaches this moving forward.

Howard is ranked the No. 30 running back, No. 9 player in the state of Maryland and No. 363 overall player in the 2025 class, per 247Sports’ composite. He holds other offers from Florida State, Tennessee, Florida, Penn State, Oregon, Miami, Wisconsin and more.

Michigan still has a shot at three-star S

Despite his former lead recruiter, Jay Harbaugh, leaving for the Seattle Seahawks, 2025 three-star safety Marcus Wimberly is still giving Michigan a good look.

“Michigan is Michigan,” Wimberly told On3’s EJ Holland ($). “It’s like coach (Jim) Harbaugh said when he was there…‘Who’s got it better than us? Nobody.’ The coaching changes put a little uncertainty in my mind. But I’m building a relationship with the new coaches, and I’m looking forward to going up there for my official visit.”

Wimberly admitted he’s glad Michigan went in-house with the head coaching hire, but the Wolverines have lost steam here overall. Oklahoma holds the Crystal Ball lead, and Alabama just offered him a scholarship as well. However, he is hearing out Michigan’s new defensive coaching staff as they continue to prioritize him.

“Coach (LaMar) Morgan wanted to connect with me and build this relationship,” Wimberly said of a recent conversation. “He wanted to connect with me on a personal level. He asked about how things were going at home, my health and things like that. He really sparked that relationship.

“It’s a blessing to hear from coach (Wink) Martindale, too. I told my dad that coach Martindale had texted me, and I was really excited. My dad was like ‘oh my gosh.’ It’s awesome.”

An official visit has yet to be set for Michigan, but one is in the works, which really goes to show he still has legitimate interest in the program even though the coaches he originally built a relationship with are no longer there. Meanwhile, he already has official visits locked in to Arkansas, Memphis and Wisconsin.