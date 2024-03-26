Spring roster changes and takeaways for Michigan’s defense

Michigan had the best defense in the country last season. The team is losing some valuable starters and depth to the NFL and transfer portal, but the returning players are expected to be next in line to be great in Ann Arbor.

Michigan updated its spring roster over the weekend, and here are some of the changes to the defense. Click here if you missed our offensive breakdown.

Defensive Line

-Juniors Mason Graham (#55) and Kenneth Grant (#78) will continue to wear their same jersey numbers for the 2024 season.

-Senior Rayshaun Benny (#26) stayed the same as far as what’s currently listed on the spring roster.

Edge

-One of the biggest changes this season is Josiah Stewart switching to wear #0.

-Kechaun Bennett (#52) and TJ Guy (#42) are wearing the same jerseys they wore last season. Derrick Moore (#8) will also keep his jersey the same.

-Freshman Dominic Nichols is already on campus and will wear No. 33 this season.

Linebackers

-Jaishawn Barham will wear No. 1 for the Wolverines. He’s put on 15 pounds — he was listed at 233 when he announced his commitment to Michigan — and is now 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds.

-Freshmen early enrollees Cole Sullivan (#18) and Jeremiah Beasley (#23) have both put on some weight. Beasley is now listed at 230 pounds, up from 210 when he signed. Sullivan is 215, up from 200.

-Jaydon Hood (#34), Ernest Hausmann (#15), Jimmy Rolder (#30), Micah Pollard (#4) and Semaj Bridgeman (#16) don’t have any changes listed on the roster.

Defensive Backs

-Makari Paige (#7) and Quinten Johnson (#28), Rod Moore (#9), Ja’Den McBurrows (#18) and Will Johnson (#2) will continue to wear the same numbers they had last season.

-Keshaun Harris (#36) will continue to wear the same number in 2024. Zeke Berry (#10), Kody Jones (#14) and Myles Pollard (#24) are expected to get even more snaps this season, but nothing changed as far as measurements go. The same is true for Jyaire Hill (#20), DJ Waller Jr. (#13) and Brandyn Hillman (#6).

-Freshman Jacob Oden will wear No. 5. He’s also put on some weight, up from 187 pounds when he signed to 206 pounds currently.

Takeaways

-Stewart’s decision to wear Mike Sainristil’s 2023 jersey number is one of the intriguing changes on the spring roster. Stewart had seven tackles in the Rose Bowl last season, including two for loss. We’ll see if he can use some of that momentum to up his game in 2024.

-Just like the offensive freshmen who are already enrolled, the freshmen defenders have put on some weight ahead of the season. This is assuredly a good sign for their development and potential chances of seeing the field sooner rather than later.