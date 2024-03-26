Pro Blue Hoops: Caris LeVert thrives in a starting role

Sadly, the injury bug took its bite this week as two former Michigan Wolverines were forced to miss time. On the positive side of the ledger, Caris LeVert slid into the starting rotation and played some fantastic basketball.

Here’s how each of the former Wolverines performed in NBA action this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

19.8 PPG, 5.4 RPG, 3.9 APG in 63 games

Despite Orlando being red-hot at the moment, Wagner had a relatively quiet week by his standards. On Tuesday against Charlotte, he scored just 11 points with three assists and no rebounds to speak of. On Thursday and Saturday against New Orleans and Sacramento respectively, Franz scored an identical 18 points with three rebounds in each contest. While not a bad week by any means, it did bring down his averages in the main statistical categories.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

15.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 1.7 APG in 67 games

Hardaway was virtually non-existent this past week for Dallas. On Tuesday in San Antonio, he scored five points in 17 minutes on 2-of-5 shooting. Then on Thursday, he was held scoreless in 17 minutes as he missed all four of his shots from the field, the first time he’s been held scoreless in a game since February 5 in Philadelphia. He’ll look to bounce back next week for the surging Mavericks.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.5 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.0 APG in 63 games

Sadly, Robinson missed the entire duration of this week with a back injury. It’s not expected to be a long-term problem, and we could see Duncan back on the floor as early as this week.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.6 PPG, 2.6 RPG, 3.9 APG in 69 games

Poole has been hobbled with multiple leg injuries lately; however, he’s been able to play through them. With Tyus Jones still out, Jordan has been thrust into the starting lineup, and with the increased usage, he’s seen an uptick in results.

On Tuesday against Houston, Poole scored 13 points along with five rebounds and two assists. On Thursday versus Sacramento, he scored 14 points in 36 minutes on 5-of-11 shooting from the field. Lastly, on Saturday he picked up his second double-double of the season with 18 points and 12 assists. The 12 assists were also a season-high.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

13.8 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 5.2 APG in 59 games

Early last week, LeVert was playing some of the best basketball of his career. On Monday and Wednesday, Caris recorded back to back double-doubles as he had 23 points and 11 assists in Indianapolis and 16 points with 12 assists against Miami. A large part of this is due to increased usage because of Donovan Mitchell’s injury. LeVert has slid into the starting lineup and is expected to remain there until Mitchell returns.

Caris cooled off later in the week as he put up a clunker in a return trip to Miami with just two points in 20 minutes.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.0 PPG, 4.4 RPG, 1.2 APG in 69 games

Wagner continues to play shockingly consistent coming off the bench for the Magic. In three games this week, he played nearly identical minutes in each with very similar results. He’s nearly always good for 10 points and five rebounds in 15 or so highly efficient minutes. As of now, Moe is ninth in the entire NBA in field goal percentage.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

4.3 PPG, 1.5 RPG, 0.5 APG in 54 games

Caleb was given some surprisingly meaningful minutes this week as he played 10+ minutes in all three of Orlando’s games. Houstan drained four three pointers in total with one against Charlotte, one against New Orleans, and two against Sacramento as his only points on the week. Unfortunately, he also picked up an ankle injury that may require him to miss a few games.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 0.4 APG in 11 games

Diabate did not appear in NBA action this week, as he remained in the G League.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.6 PPG, 0.4 RPG, 0.2 APG in 14 games

Howard did not make any NBA appearances this week.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

3.7 PPG, 1.6 RPG, 1.7 APG in 9 games

Bufkin remained out this week but will be re-evaluated during the middle of the week this week.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers is out for the season.