Dusty May has already begun the NIL journey at Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines basketball program has their new head coach in Dusty May, and it took all but 48 hours for him to start pushing new NIL opportunities in Ann Arbor.

One of Michigan’s official NIL partners, Champion Circle, announced their “March with May” campaign to welcome the new head coach:

It's time to give a Wolverine welcome to our new @umichbball Head Coach - Dusty May.



We are launching the “March with May” NIL campaign to show @CoachDustyMay and the Men’s Basketball program that we’ve got their back.



Let’s all March with May today!https://t.co/ZPphFV9Mpj pic.twitter.com/7x7Y4ue5cE — Champions Circle (@ChampCircleUofM) March 25, 2024

“We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Coach May and his family to Michigan” the collective wrote. “Now the real work begins. Today we are launching the ‘March with May’ campaign — here to support the Michigan basketball student-athletes and our new coach.

“As Coach May begins building the program this off-season, we need every single Wolverine fan to step up and support him and the next great era of Michigan basketball. Michigan is the greatest University in the world. We now have one of the sharpest coaches in the college game. In order to get Michigan back to being a top-10 team every single year, we have to give our new coach the resources the program needs.

“Here at Champions Circle®, we are all-in for Coach May and for Michigan Basketball. We hope you are too. We know that if we support him and support the program with the resources it needs, Michigan will be Dancing in March for years to come.

“Will you join us today as we March with May?”

In the first five hours of the campaign beginning, the collective generated more than $11,500 to support the basketball team.

This begins what will undoubtedly be a new era for Michigan basketball and NIL. The Wolverines hardly have any players on their current roster. There are currently nine open scholarship spots, and May will have the advantage of attacking the portal before some of the other top teams in college basketball who are still playing in the NCAA Tournament or NIT.

Credit where it’s due for Juwan Howard — he had commitments from two of the best players in college basketball this season, Terrance Shannon Jr. and Caleb Love. While neither attended Ann Arbor because of academic issues, both saw the NIL opportunities and found it financially fit to pick Michigan.

May will have to do the same while working with the school to actually get these caliber of players into Ann Arbor. Rumors are already out there pertaining to some players from FAU, and there is reportedly mutual interest between Michigan and Wisconsin transfer guard Connor Essegian.

In a world of NIL, some of the top players in the country are earning significant money. According to Forbes, North Carolina star Armando Bacot is reportedly making about $930,000 in endorsements. Duke’s Jared McCain is slightly higher at just over $1 million. Hunter Dickinson brought in more than $840,000 at Kansas. And, Player of the Year favorite Zach Edey is getting $810,000 in West LaFayette.

These kinds of paychecks should be possible with a brand like Michigan’s. Howard saw the possibilities but could not execute to the fullest with recruiting from the portal and out of high school. Roster construction will be the tallest task for May in his early days at Michigan and NIL support will go a long way in turning this program around.

“That’s when I realized the magnitude of the block M, how powerful it was, how much pride people have in that symbol,” May said in an interview with the AP. “Today, in this NIL era where everything is becoming almost completely transactional, that Michigan is still a place that has transformational values. NIL is important, but to me personally, I felt like everyone associated with that M had so much pride in it. That’s why this was the fit.”