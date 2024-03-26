Takeaways from Dusty May’s introductory press conference as Michigan’s head men’s basketball coach

Dusty May was officially introduced as Michigan’s next head men’s basketball coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Both May and athletic director Warde Manuel spoke to the media about the hiring process and the plans for the future of the program.

Here are some initial takeaways from the press conference.

May has praise for Michigan

As part of his opening statement, May took some time to praise the university and pride its supporters have for it.

“I will represent this program with class and dignity — that is something we are never going to waiver from,” May said. “Michigan is a special place because everyone is pulling in the same direction. We have a goal to develop young people and compete for championships, and that goal will never change. But this one place where every place you go, and I didn’t know it until I lived down the street, the pride, respect and admiration for that block M, for the brand of Michigan. I’ve never been at a university that had that pride as every alum, student and player I come across has in this place. That’s very unique.”

Style of play

May ended his opening statement by shedding some light on how he plans to have his Michigan teams play, hinting fans are about to witness an entertaining brand of basketball.

“As far as style of play, our goal is to be enjoyable to watch,” May said. “We want to win championships, but we also want to put fans in the seats and be easy on the eyes. When you watch us play, you should see teamwork, you should see efficiency on both sides of the basketball, but our identity will be teamwork, passion and togetherness. The details will work themselves out, we’ll figure that out later, but watching Michigan basketball will be enjoyable.”

May learning from former Michigan coach John Beilein

It was clear from the presser that May has the utmost respect for former Michigan coach John Beilein. He shared an anecdote about the Hall of Fame coach from his early days at Florida Atlantic, and some lessons he took away from Beilein.

“I studied John Beilein’s teams at West Virginia extensively,” May said when asked what he’s learned from Beilein. “I told coach Beilein the other day — my first week on the job at Florida Atlantic as a young head coach, on the baseline in Indianapolis, I remember it like it was yesterday, he sat down next to me and said ‘you don’t know me,’ and I said, ‘I actually do, you’re a Hall of Fame coach.’ He sat down and told me the impact we have as coaches in college and how important it is to never waver from the integrity of the game and the responsibilities we have as head coaches.”

Beilien was one of the people that reassured May to take the job at Michigan.

“I asked him several questions about how he was able to sustain that he did and how he built it and what his recruiting philosophy was and the academic component and all those things, but more than anything else we talked basketball. We talked about what we thought was the best way to win here.”

He was also asked if Beilein will have some sort of role on his staff, and he supports that.

“I revere coaches, you have legendary coaches that have represented this institution, and hung banners” May continued. “Whatever role he wants, I’m going to embrace it, becaus

May on NIL and recruiting

Maize n Brew asked May for his thoughts on NIL and how he feels it will help him at Michigan. He appears to have embraced it, and says he spends a good chunk of his time as a head coach on that.

“We obviously have one of the best alumni bases in the world, and it’s a university that really supports athletics,” May said. “Probably over the last year, our roles and responsibilities as coaches change and evolve, I probably spend about 25-30 percent of my time on NIL, and recruiting donors, giving access to our program, doing everything we could to provide opportunities to our players.”

“It is what it is, I’ve learned to enjoy it, it’s not going away,” May said. “I’d love for our players to be taken care of as much as possible and rewarded for their work when they can.”

May on choosing Michigan over Louisville

There were reports linking May to Louisville before the news of his hiring at Michigan was announced. When asked about those reports, May reiterated that Michigan made the most sense for him personally.

“Louisville is an unbelievable basketball school, but this is the right fit for me, my family and it just felt right,” May said. “I’m a big feel guy, I’m a big fit guy, and from Day 1, this was one that I just thought would match me and allow me and those around me to have the highest level of success doing it the way we enjoy doing it.”

May wants to play fast

When asked about his deeper coaching principles, May has the same philosophy that we heard from Phil Martelli at the beginning of this past season; he wants to play quick.

“If we ever walk the ball up, if we’re not at least jogging or moving at a solid pace, then the guys will hear from me,” May said. “It needs to be free flowing, but we don’t want the defense to ever get set. We shoot probably too many threes, we finish at the rim, we play modern basketball, we do use analytics and the metrics. We find the best way to play, and it’s usually centered around what your best players do well, and what do the other guys bring as far as skill set and then you mold.”

“Fast-paced, energetic, guys that want to share the ball and play together, all five guys are connected on both sides of the ball. It’s more like jazz, where they are playing off each other, reading off each other...defensively we try to be a little bit different, we try to be as disruptive as we can be with our personnel, we’ve always taken a lot of pride in trying to play a little different than the groupthink, just so you’re not preparing for us in your home gym.”

Warde says Dusty got glowing reviews

It was encouraging to hear that when Manuel did his due diligence in the interview process, he got glowing reviews on May from everyone he asked.

“When we called (people) to talk about Dusty and get some information, normally, in every search I’ve ever conducted, you hear something negative, some issue arose,” Manuel said when asked for what he was looking for in the hiring process. Someone didn’t think he handled it right, or didn’t think he handled this student athlete right or this team right. Nothing. Everything was positive.”

“We started this process Friday afternoon, looking at candidates, talking to people on who they think should lead the program,” Manuel continued. “I talked to about 10-12 former basketball players, trying to get their sense of who’s out there, who we need as a program. That’s what I was looking for. Great leader, great person, and someone who had that consistency from being a head coach.”

The importance of building a culture

While a number of Michigan players have entered the portal, they all have the option to come back, and there’s still some solid players with eligibility remaining on the roster in Nimari Burnett, Terrance Williams II, Will Tschetter and Jace Howard.

When asked about building a culture and developing relationships with those players, May implied that culture building is of the utmost importance.

“Culture is people,” May said. “We are going to try to create the best environment for their improvement and have them enjoy the process of learning. I’m developing relationships with the players, they are evaluating me, I’m evaluating them. Once they are here, it’s no longer speed dating, relationships take time. I’m going to get to know them. If they want to be apart of the program and they fit, then they’ll be here, if not, we’ll help them with whatever is next.”

Year One is important, but he wants to continue to build

This isn’t May’s first rodeo when it comes to coaching. He knows that first impressions matter when it comes to making an impact on the upcoming season, but like any sensible coach, he also wants to build towards the future.

“I do think Year One is important for building a product on the floor that people want to be apart of,” May said. “I do feel like we need to put a good team on the court from Day 1, Year 1, and then continue to build. Therefore, we’ll sign some high school players, we’ll sign some portal players, but also having some continuity where it’s not a roster overhaul every year.”