A new era of Michigan basketball has begun in Ann Arbor. Former Florida Atlantic head coach Dusty May was introduced as the Michigan Wolverines head basketball coach in front of media, Michigan reagents, coaches and students on Tuesday in the Junge Family Champions Center.

May is coming off back-to-back-to-back NCAA Tournament runs, including a Final Four appearance in 2023, and now he hopes to carry that success in Ann Arbor.

Here are some key quotes from May at the press conference:

On May’s connection with John Beilein: “Well, I’ve tried to take something from everyone that I’ve worked for, worked with, so you pick up things. But I’ve studied coach Beilein’s teams at West Virginia extensively when his son played for him, and I actually worked with Derek Nichols who was a member of one of Beilein’s winning teams. But my first week on the job in Florida Atlantic, he was on the baseline in Indianapolis, I remember like it was yesterday, and he sat down next to me and told me the impact that we have as coaches in college and how important it is to never waver from the integrity of the game and the responsibilities we have as head coaches.”

May on how he’d rather recruit high-schoolers than players in the portal: “By preference, I enjoy the younger players and having continuity, building, growing together, and therefore, the lifelong relationships that I feel like I have with almost every player I’ve ever coached.”

However, May also recognized the importance of the portal and the current day and age of college sports: “It’s modern athletics, though, the portal will be a valuable asset every year. We’ll use it. Our goal has always been (to) find the best players we can find and help them be the best they can be. So I don’t have an answer. We’re going to find the best players for Michigan, whether it’s international, whether it’s high school, from school, junior college, or portal, we’ll be on the hunt for the best players that fit us and want to be a part of this storied program.”

On finding the right guys for his team, May said: “Recruiting now in the portal is more like speed dating than the traditional recruiting. And I think it’s very valuable to have a network of people that you trust and they trust you. And hopefully between former players and former coaches, our program’s gonna have thousands of agents working for us. When I say agents, (I mean) people that are going to say great things about us and want players to play for us. So we’re going to cast a big net. We’ll narrow it down, we’ll be very patient because we’re not going to take the wrong guys. There are a lot of options, and they’re not all great options.”

It was rumored that May drew a lot of interest from the Louisville Cardinals before electing to come to Michigan. When asked why he chose Michigan over others, May responded, “Louisville is an unbelievable basketball school. But this was the right fit for me and my family. And it just felt right and I’m a big ‘feel’ guy.”

May on his play style: “If we ever walked the ball on the floor, if we’re not at least jogging or moving at a solid pace, then the guys will hear from me. It needs to be free-flowing. We don’t want the defense to ever get set. We shoot probably too many threes. We finish at the rim. We play modern basketball. We do use analytics, we use the metrics, but we try to find the best way for us to play and it usually sits around what do your best players do well and then what do the other guys bring us ... and then you mold. All five guys are connected on both sides.”

In terms of bringing in a new staff, May said: “Well-rounded teachers, first and foremost, that are going to put the players first. They’re going to be great teammates amongst themselves. There’ll be a combination of new staff and old staffers coming with me. Once again, I’m gonna be very thorough and make sure the right guys are in the right spots for this place for this program. But I know that I’ll be surrounded by hard workers who really really care about the young men they are coaching, and if they don’t have a blast coming in every day doing it, then they’re not gonna fit in well.”

Warde Manuel also answered questions, and told the media May was his top overall target.

May also gave insight into his conversations with Manuel surrounding NIL: “Absolutely (conversations were had in the interview process). It was more of just where we are and where we think we can get to, and I volunteered the information that I’ve looked at myself as a partner in that and I’m eager to help and do whatever we can. But absolutely, they came up several times and they’re ongoing and we like the direction we’re going in.”

Finally, a question was asked about May’s approach to “year one” and where he believes the program should aspire to be next season: “I do think year one is important for putting a product on the floor that people want to be a part of. And that means a lot of things — how the players interact with each other, the connection between them, the connection between them and the students in the fan base. I do feel that we need to put a good team on the court from day one and year one and then continue to build. Therefore, we’ll sign some high school players, we’ll sign some portal players, but also having some continuity where it’s not a roster overhaul every year.”

It’s safe to say May had all the right answers for the media and has a lot of people excited for Michigan basketball in 2024.