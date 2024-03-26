George Washington III speaks on Dusty May hire, being undecided in transfer portal

We saw a flurry of Michigan players enter the portal after the firing of Juwan Howard, including freshman guard George Washington III.

Washington spoke briefly with Maize n Brew at Dusty May’s introductory press conference as the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines, and Washington offered up some praise for May.

“He’s a great guy,” Washington said of May. “It’s very obvious talking to him that he’s a great guy, and his track record speaks for itself. He’s a great coach.”

Washington played sparingly last season for the Wolverines. Michigan’s lone true freshman played less than seven minutes per game and 144 minutes total, with a bulk of that coming in garbage time. He averaged 1.2 points per game and made 18.5 percent of his shots, 22.2 percent of his threes and 85.7 percent of his free throws.

Like many freshman guards, Washington struggled to adjust to the speed of the college game on both ends, but it didn’t help that he didn’t get a lot of playing time. It never made sense why he didn’t play more, especially given it was a lost season and Michigan had limited backcourt availability due to injuries and Dug McDaniel’s six-game road suspension.

Washington told Maize n Brew he did get to briefly speak with May since he was hired, which was reported Saturday night and was officially announced by the program the following morning.

“Like (May) said, he’s been running around, I just ran into him when he was on the tour, (when I was) working out,” Washington said.

Washington did confirm that schools have reached out to him since entering the portal. He did not specify which schools, but he did say that he is unsure what his next move is. He does have the option to return to Michigan if he would like, and it sounds like he is considering that opportunity as well.

“The whole reason I left with the option to come back is that I didn’t want to be stuck somewhere,” Washington said. “I’m really interested to, like you said, build a relationship and get the chance to know (May).”