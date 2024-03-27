Jim Harbaugh heaps praise on J.J. McCarthy following great Pro Day performance

One of the biggest dates of the offseason for Michigan’s draft prospects came last Friday, as several draft hopefuls took to the field in Ann Arbor for Michigan’s annual pro day. The pro day provided players with another chance to impress NFL scouts and executives ahead of next month’s draft.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been generating plenty of buzz since the NFL Combine in Indianapolis a few weeks ago. Since then, McCarthy has climbed even further up draft boards, cementing himself as one of the four best quarterbacks in the draft and a likely top-10 pick. Unsurprisingly, McCarthy impressed at his pro day as well, showcasing the arm talent we’ve previously seen him demonstrate in games.

Also unsurprisingly, his former head coach is continuing to rave about him with one month to go until the draft.

“I think he’s the best quarterback in the draft,” said new Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh on Monday at the NFL owners meetings. “He plays quarterback the best of all the quarterbacks.”

Harbaugh speaking highly of McCarthy is nothing new, as he regularly gave shoutouts to his quarterback throughout the 2023 season, citing his accuracy and playmaking ability as standout traits. In October, he even went so far as to say that all future Michigan quarterbacks will be measured against McCarthy.

This time, the praise comes on the heels of McCarthy’s performance at Michigan’s pro day, for which Harbaugh was in attendance.

“I’ve been to a lot of pro day workouts and watched quarterbacks - that’s the best I’ve ever seen a quarterback do at a pro day,” Harbaugh said on Monday. Additionally, Harbaugh mentioned that several coaches and general managers were also impressed with McCarthy’s performance. When elaborating on others being impressed by McCarthy, Harbaugh said it was, “absolutely no surprise whatsoever.”

It’s no surprise that those around the league are continuing to think more and more of McCarthy ahead of this year’s draft. While it might be a debate as to weather he’s the draft’s best quarterback, he absolutely deserves to be in the conversation due to his arm talent and ability to make plays seemingly out of nowhere.

There still might be a ways to go for McCarthy to crack the top three picks of the draft, but a recent trade between the Vikings and Texans to give Minnesota an extra first round pick has some speculating that this could put the Vikings in position to move up into the top five to draft a quarterback like McCarthy.

Perhaps it’s nothing, but at this point in the offseason, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a team loading up to land McCarthy as their guy. Harbaugh clearly thinks that McCarthy is deserving of being drafted highly, but we’ll have to wait and see if another NFL team agrees on draft night.