Exploring which FAU players could follow Dusty May to Michigan

Now that the Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program has a new head man in charge with Dusty May, the next step is to fill out his coaching staff and roster. The latter may prove to be more difficult than normal as Michigan’s roster has been more or less wiped clean following the departure of Juwan Howard. Beyond that, Howard’s tenure was Example A of how difficult it can be to utilize the transfer portal with Michigan’s rigorous academic standards not loosening for athletic transfers.

May has his work cut out for him to return Michigan basketball to prominence.

While not a huge proponent of the transfer portal during his tenure at Florida Atlantic, May dabbled into it occasionally and will likely be forced to do so in year one in Ann Arbor due to the lack of quality options currently on the roster. Let’s examine who he may be able to bring with him directly from FAU.

All three of FAU’s top players this past season have played four seasons of college basketball. However, due to COVID, they each have one year of college basketball left to play if they so choose.

Vladislav Goldin is a 7-foot-1, 240-pound center originally out of Russia. He played one year coming off the bench at Texas Tech prior to transferring to FAU for more playing time. In his three years at FAU, Goldin started 106 games. His scoring increased each year from seven to 10 to 16 points per game. He also averaged nearly seven rebounds per game this past year. In FAU’s loss to Northwestern in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, Goldin scored 19 points and chipped in nine rebounds and four blocks.

Johnell Davis is another graduating senior with a COVID year available. He’s 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, and led the Owls in scoring this year at 18.2 points per game. While he failed spectacularly to deliver the game-winning bucket against Northwestern, he’s been the primary scorer for May for years. While he may test the NBA waters this offseason, it’s unlikely that he’d be a first-round pick so following May to Michigan may be an option.

Alijah Martin is another name to know as the 6-foot-2, 210 pound guard was the Owls third-leading scorer this year and would be a graduate transfer as well. Martin has been shockingly consistent for the last three years as he has averaged between 13 and 14 points and between five and six rebounds each year. Martin got into some foul trouble against Northwestern in the NCAA Tournament, but he could prove very effective in Ann Arbor.

Outside of Goldin, Davis and Martin, it’s tough to imagine any of the other FAU players up-transferring to Michigan. It is notoriously difficult for basketball players to transfer to Michigan without losing a majority of their academic credits so this likely eliminates anyone except for graduate transfers or true freshmen who are willing to essentially start over at Michigan. FAU’s freshman class did not consist of any highly rated players that would be likely to be impact-makers at the Big Ten level.

Look for May to go after Goldin, Davis, Martin, or any combination of the three, as those three seem primed to give Big Ten basketball a try. They would instantly be some of the most talented players on the (decimated) roster and would provide a huge boost for the prospects of May’s first season at the helm.